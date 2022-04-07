Field & Main Bank Has $1.47 Million Stock Position in Cisco Systems, Inc. (NASDAQ:CSCO)

Field & Main Bank boosted its position in shares of Cisco Systems, Inc. (NASDAQ:CSCO – Get Rating) by 2.9% during the 4th quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 23,265 shares of the network equipment provider’s stock after acquiring an additional 660 shares during the period. Field & Main Bank’s holdings in Cisco Systems were worth $1,474,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other hedge funds also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Brooks Moore & Associates Inc. lifted its holdings in shares of Cisco Systems by 0.3% during the 3rd quarter. Brooks Moore & Associates Inc. now owns 65,290 shares of the network equipment provider’s stock worth $3,554,000 after acquiring an additional 180 shares during the period. Autus Asset Management LLC lifted its holdings in shares of Cisco Systems by 2.7% during the 4th quarter. Autus Asset Management LLC now owns 6,898 shares of the network equipment provider’s stock worth $437,000 after acquiring an additional 181 shares during the period. Rockland Trust Co. raised its holdings in Cisco Systems by 0.6% in the third quarter. Rockland Trust Co. now owns 28,944 shares of the network equipment provider’s stock valued at $1,576,000 after buying an additional 183 shares during the period. Pinnacle Bancorp Inc. raised its holdings in Cisco Systems by 1.0% in the fourth quarter. Pinnacle Bancorp Inc. now owns 19,212 shares of the network equipment provider’s stock valued at $1,217,000 after buying an additional 183 shares during the period. Finally, Waterfront Wealth Inc. raised its holdings in Cisco Systems by 4.4% in the third quarter. Waterfront Wealth Inc. now owns 4,409 shares of the network equipment provider’s stock valued at $240,000 after buying an additional 185 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 71.94% of the company’s stock.

Get Cisco Systems alerts:

Several analysts have issued reports on the stock. Raymond James lowered their price objective on shares of Cisco Systems from $64.00 to $63.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a research report on Thursday, February 17th. Zacks Investment Research raised shares of Cisco Systems from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $60.00 price target for the company in a research report on Monday, January 24th. Wells Fargo & Company downgraded shares of Cisco Systems from an “overweight” rating to an “equal weight” rating and decreased their price target for the stock from $70.00 to $65.00 in a research report on Thursday, March 10th. Cowen raised their price target on shares of Cisco Systems from $61.00 to $66.00 in a research report on Thursday, February 17th. Finally, Citigroup upped their price objective on shares of Cisco Systems from $55.00 to $65.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a report on Wednesday, December 22nd. Thirteen research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and twelve have assigned a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat, the stock has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $63.63.

In related news, CEO Charles Robbins sold 15,382 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, February 24th. The stock was sold at an average price of $53.86, for a total value of $828,474.52. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which can be accessed through the SEC website . Also, SVP Prat Bhatt sold 3,623 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, February 22nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $56.40, for a total value of $204,337.20. The disclosure for this sale can be found here . In the last three months, insiders sold 20,605 shares of company stock valued at $1,121,147. 0.02% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

Shares of NASDAQ:CSCO traded down $0.29 during midday trading on Thursday, hitting $54.63. The company had a trading volume of 15,548,317 shares, compared to its average volume of 22,222,607. Cisco Systems, Inc. has a 12 month low of $50.10 and a 12 month high of $64.29. The company has a current ratio of 1.42, a quick ratio of 1.34 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.23. The stock has a market cap of $226.94 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 19.42, a PEG ratio of 2.73 and a beta of 0.96. The firm has a fifty day simple moving average of $55.40 and a 200 day simple moving average of $56.80.

Cisco Systems (NASDAQ:CSCO – Get Rating) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, February 16th. The network equipment provider reported $0.77 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.73 by $0.04. The business had revenue of $12.72 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $12.67 billion. Cisco Systems had a return on equity of 30.95% and a net margin of 22.94%. The firm’s revenue was up 6.4% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period last year, the company earned $0.71 EPS. Equities analysts forecast that Cisco Systems, Inc. will post 3.09 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, April 27th. Stockholders of record on Wednesday, April 6th will be issued a $0.38 dividend. This represents a $1.52 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 2.78%. The ex-dividend date is Tuesday, April 5th. This is an increase from Cisco Systems’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.37. Cisco Systems’s dividend payout ratio is presently 54.29%.

Cisco Systems declared that its board has initiated a stock buyback plan on Wednesday, February 16th that allows the company to buyback $15.00 billion in shares. This buyback authorization allows the network equipment provider to reacquire up to 6.4% of its shares through open market purchases. Shares buyback plans are typically a sign that the company’s board believes its shares are undervalued.

Cisco Systems Company Profile (Get Rating)

Cisco Systems, Inc designs, manufactures, and sells Internet Protocol based networking and other products related to the communications and information technology industry in the Americas, Europe, the Middle East, Africa, the Asia Pacific, Japan, and China. It provides infrastructure platforms, including networking technologies of switching, routing, wireless, and data center products that are designed to work together to deliver networking capabilities, and transport and/or store data.

Further Reading

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding CSCO? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Cisco Systems, Inc. (NASDAQ:CSCO – Get Rating).

Receive News & Ratings for Cisco Systems Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Cisco Systems and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.