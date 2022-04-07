Field & Main Bank Acquires 90 Shares of Air Products and Chemicals, Inc. (NYSE:APD)

Field & Main Bank lifted its position in shares of Air Products and Chemicals, Inc. (NYSE:APD – Get Rating) by 3.7% in the 4th quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 2,517 shares of the basic materials company’s stock after acquiring an additional 90 shares during the period. Field & Main Bank’s holdings in Air Products and Chemicals were worth $766,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Calamos Advisors LLC boosted its stake in shares of Air Products and Chemicals by 4.0% during the 4th quarter. Calamos Advisors LLC now owns 72,404 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $22,030,000 after acquiring an additional 2,803 shares during the last quarter. Mitchell Sinkler & Starr PA increased its holdings in shares of Air Products and Chemicals by 2,738.4% in the 4th quarter. Mitchell Sinkler & Starr PA now owns 45,840 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $13,947,000 after buying an additional 44,225 shares during the last quarter. TIAA FSB increased its holdings in shares of Air Products and Chemicals by 0.9% in the 4th quarter. TIAA FSB now owns 56,808 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $17,247,000 after buying an additional 491 shares during the last quarter. BCGM Wealth Management LLC increased its holdings in shares of Air Products and Chemicals by 5.0% in the 4th quarter. BCGM Wealth Management LLC now owns 2,375 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $723,000 after buying an additional 113 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Quadrant Capital Group LLC boosted its stake in shares of Air Products and Chemicals by 37.5% during the 4th quarter. Quadrant Capital Group LLC now owns 6,037 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $1,837,000 after purchasing an additional 1,647 shares during the period. 78.74% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Shares of APD traded down $0.31 during mid-day trading on Thursday, reaching $251.37. The company had a trading volume of 1,062,659 shares, compared to its average volume of 1,464,702. The stock has a market cap of $55.73 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 25.45, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.06 and a beta of 0.88. The firm has a fifty day simple moving average of $243.59 and a 200-day simple moving average of $273.76. Air Products and Chemicals, Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $216.24 and a fifty-two week high of $316.39. The company has a current ratio of 2.47, a quick ratio of 2.28 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.50.

Air Products and Chemicals ( NYSE:APD Get Rating ) last released its quarterly earnings results on Friday, February 4th. The basic materials company reported $2.52 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $2.50 by $0.02. Air Products and Chemicals had a net margin of 19.90% and a return on equity of 15.21%. The firm had revenue of $2.99 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $2.70 billion. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm posted $2.12 EPS. The firm’s quarterly revenue was up 26.1% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, equities analysts predict that Air Products and Chemicals, Inc. will post 10.29 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, May 9th. Stockholders of record on Friday, April 1st will be issued a $1.62 dividend. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, March 31st. This is a positive change from Air Products and Chemicals’s previous quarterly dividend of $1.50. This represents a $6.48 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 2.58%. Air Products and Chemicals’s payout ratio is 66.19%.

APD has been the topic of a number of research analyst reports. Cowen dropped their target price on shares of Air Products and Chemicals from $365.00 to $345.00 in a research note on Monday, February 7th. StockNews.com assumed coverage on Air Products and Chemicals in a research note on Thursday, March 31st. They issued a “hold” rating for the company. BMO Capital Markets lowered Air Products and Chemicals from an “outperform” rating to a “market perform” rating and reduced their price objective for the company from $383.00 to $280.00 in a research note on Tuesday, February 8th. Wolfe Research lowered Air Products and Chemicals from an “outperform” rating to a “peer perform” rating and cut their price target for the company from $332.00 to $331.00 in a research note on Thursday, December 9th. Finally, Mizuho cut their price target on Air Products and Chemicals from $313.00 to $312.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research note on Monday, February 7th. Six equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and ten have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat, Air Products and Chemicals has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $315.73.

About Air Products and Chemicals (Get Rating)

Air Products and Chemicals, Inc provides atmospheric gases, process and specialty gases, equipment, and services worldwide. The company produces atmospheric gases, including oxygen, nitrogen, and argon; process gases, such as hydrogen, helium, carbon dioxide, carbon monoxide, syngas; specialty gases; and equipment for the production or processing of gases comprising air separation units and non-cryogenic generators for customers in various industries, including refining, chemical, gasification, metals, manufacturing, food and beverage, electronics, magnetic resonance imaging, energy production and refining, and metals.

