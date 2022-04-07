Ferrexpo (OTCMKTS:FEEXF) Trading Down 8.2%

Ferrexpo plc (OTCMKTS:FEEXF – Get Rating) fell 8.2% during mid-day trading on Wednesday . The company traded as low as $2.25 and last traded at $2.25. 2,949 shares changed hands during trading, a decline of 65% from the average session volume of 8,385 shares. The stock had previously closed at $2.45.

Separately, Peel Hunt cut shares of Ferrexpo from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $270.00 target price for the company. in a report on Monday, January 24th. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating and four have assigned a hold rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat.com, Ferrexpo currently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $270.00.

The business’s 50 day moving average price is $2.68 and its 200 day moving average price is $3.56.

Ferrexpo Plc engages in mining, processing, and selling of iron ore pellets to the steel industry. It holds interests in the Poltava Mining, Yeristovo Mining, and Belanovo Mining. The company was founded in 1960 and is headquartered in Baar, Switzerland.

