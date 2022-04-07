FedEx Co. (NYSE:FDX) Shares Sold by Nomura Asset Management Co. Ltd.

Nomura Asset Management Co. Ltd. lowered its position in shares of FedEx Co. (NYSE:FDX – Get Rating) by 4.8% in the fourth quarter, Holdings Channel.com reports. The fund owned 182,974 shares of the shipping service provider’s stock after selling 9,127 shares during the quarter. Nomura Asset Management Co. Ltd.’s holdings in FedEx were worth $47,324,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other large investors also recently bought and sold shares of the stock. Quadrant Private Wealth Management LLC increased its holdings in shares of FedEx by 3.3% in the third quarter. Quadrant Private Wealth Management LLC now owns 1,236 shares of the shipping service provider’s stock valued at $271,000 after purchasing an additional 40 shares during the last quarter. SOA Wealth Advisors LLC. increased its holdings in shares of FedEx by 23.8% in the fourth quarter. SOA Wealth Advisors LLC. now owns 213 shares of the shipping service provider’s stock valued at $55,000 after purchasing an additional 41 shares during the last quarter. Lincoln National Corp increased its holdings in shares of FedEx by 0.5% in the fourth quarter. Lincoln National Corp now owns 7,870 shares of the shipping service provider’s stock valued at $2,036,000 after purchasing an additional 42 shares during the last quarter. Charter Oak Capital Management LLC grew its position in FedEx by 4.8% in the third quarter. Charter Oak Capital Management LLC now owns 940 shares of the shipping service provider’s stock worth $206,000 after acquiring an additional 43 shares during the period. Finally, Dumont & Blake Investment Advisors LLC grew its position in FedEx by 0.9% in the third quarter. Dumont & Blake Investment Advisors LLC now owns 5,293 shares of the shipping service provider’s stock worth $1,161,000 after acquiring an additional 45 shares during the period. 77.76% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

FedEx stock opened at $204.00 on Thursday. FedEx Co. has a 1-year low of $199.03 and a 1-year high of $319.90. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.83, a current ratio of 1.39 and a quick ratio of 1.35. The stock has a market cap of $52.87 billion, a PE ratio of 10.71, a P/E/G ratio of 0.86 and a beta of 1.31. The stock’s fifty day moving average is $225.87 and its two-hundred day moving average is $236.50.

FedEx ( NYSE:FDX Get Rating ) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, March 17th. The shipping service provider reported $4.59 earnings per share for the quarter, missing the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $4.64 by ($0.05). FedEx had a net margin of 5.60% and a return on equity of 20.67%. The business had revenue of $23.64 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $23.33 billion. During the same quarter in the prior year, the business earned $3.47 earnings per share. The firm’s quarterly revenue was up 9.9% on a year-over-year basis. On average, research analysts expect that FedEx Co. will post 20.53 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

FedEx announced that its board has approved a share buyback program on Thursday, December 16th that permits the company to buyback $5.00 billion in outstanding shares. This buyback authorization permits the shipping service provider to reacquire up to 7.5% of its stock through open market purchases. Stock buyback programs are usually a sign that the company’s board believes its shares are undervalued.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, April 1st. Stockholders of record on Monday, March 7th were given a dividend of $0.75 per share. This represents a $3.00 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 1.47%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Friday, March 4th. FedEx’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 15.75%.

Several brokerages recently weighed in on FDX. KeyCorp lowered their price objective on FedEx from $325.00 to $300.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a research report on Monday, March 14th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. lowered their price objective on FedEx from $297.00 to $282.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a research report on Friday, March 18th. Robert W. Baird reiterated an “outperform” rating and issued a $300.00 price objective on shares of FedEx in a research report on Monday, March 21st. StockNews.com began coverage on FedEx in a research report on Thursday, March 31st. They set a “buy” rating for the company. Finally, Stephens lowered their price target on FedEx from $345.00 to $285.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a research report on Friday, March 18th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, four have issued a hold rating and nineteen have given a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the stock currently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $299.55.

FedEx Corporation provides transportation, e-commerce, and business services in the United States and internationally. The company's FedEx Express segment offers express transportation, small-package ground delivery, and freight transportation services; time-critical transportation services; and cross-border e-commerce technology and e-commerce transportation solutions.

