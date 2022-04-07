FDx Advisors Inc. Purchases Shares of 770,834 Columbia Diversified Fixed Income Allocation ETF (NYSEARCA:DIAL)

FDx Advisors Inc. acquired a new stake in Columbia Diversified Fixed Income Allocation ETF (NYSEARCA:DIAL – Get Rating) in the fourth quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund acquired 770,834 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $16,426,000. FDx Advisors Inc. owned approximately 1.37% of Columbia Diversified Fixed Income Allocation ETF at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently modified their holdings of DIAL. Resources Investment Advisors LLC. grew its holdings in Columbia Diversified Fixed Income Allocation ETF by 7.1% during the 3rd quarter. Resources Investment Advisors LLC. now owns 5,849,035 shares of the company’s stock worth $124,935,000 after acquiring an additional 389,393 shares in the last quarter. TruWealth Advisors LLC boosted its holdings in shares of Columbia Diversified Fixed Income Allocation ETF by 5.1% in the fourth quarter. TruWealth Advisors LLC now owns 3,336,168 shares of the company’s stock valued at $71,094,000 after acquiring an additional 160,412 shares during the period. Raymond James Financial Services Advisors Inc. boosted its stake in Columbia Diversified Fixed Income Allocation ETF by 7.6% during the 3rd quarter. Raymond James Financial Services Advisors Inc. now owns 1,291,738 shares of the company’s stock worth $27,592,000 after purchasing an additional 90,866 shares during the period. Morgan Stanley boosted its stake in shares of Columbia Diversified Fixed Income Allocation ETF by 8.2% during the third quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 1,283,758 shares of the company’s stock worth $27,421,000 after buying an additional 97,185 shares during the period. Finally, Bogart Wealth LLC grew its holdings in shares of Columbia Diversified Fixed Income Allocation ETF by 0.4% during the fourth quarter. Bogart Wealth LLC now owns 1,128,419 shares of the company’s stock worth $24,047,000 after buying an additional 4,378 shares during the last quarter.

Get Columbia Diversified Fixed Income Allocation ETF alerts:

Shares of NYSEARCA DIAL traded down $0.04 during midday trading on Thursday, reaching $19.04. 815,850 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 366,156. Columbia Diversified Fixed Income Allocation ETF has a 1 year low of $19.02 and a 1 year high of $21.74. The stock has a fifty day simple moving average of $19.82 and a 200 day simple moving average of $20.71.

See Also

Receive News & Ratings for Columbia Diversified Fixed Income Allocation ETF Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Columbia Diversified Fixed Income Allocation ETF and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.