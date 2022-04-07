FDx Advisors Inc. Purchases 9,194 Shares of NIKE, Inc. (NYSE:NKE)

FDx Advisors Inc. lifted its position in NIKE, Inc. (NYSE:NKE – Get Rating) by 4.6% during the 4th quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The firm owned 209,307 shares of the footwear maker’s stock after buying an additional 9,194 shares during the quarter. NIKE makes up 1.0% of FDx Advisors Inc.’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 22nd biggest holding. FDx Advisors Inc.’s holdings in NIKE were worth $34,885,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently bought and sold shares of the company. OLD Mission Capital LLC bought a new stake in NIKE during the 3rd quarter worth about $338,000. Morgan Stanley lifted its position in NIKE by 3.2% during the 2nd quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 17,340,384 shares of the footwear maker’s stock valued at $2,678,912,000 after purchasing an additional 543,451 shares during the period. JJJ Advisors Inc. lifted its position in NIKE by 55.5% during the 3rd quarter. JJJ Advisors Inc. now owns 636 shares of the footwear maker’s stock valued at $92,000 after purchasing an additional 227 shares during the period. Csenge Advisory Group lifted its position in NIKE by 16.0% during the 3rd quarter. Csenge Advisory Group now owns 2,421 shares of the footwear maker’s stock valued at $356,000 after purchasing an additional 334 shares during the period. Finally, StoneX Group Inc. lifted its position in NIKE by 4.7% during the 3rd quarter. StoneX Group Inc. now owns 3,751 shares of the footwear maker’s stock valued at $546,000 after purchasing an additional 168 shares during the period. 64.58% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

In other news, Chairman Mark G. Parker sold 100,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, January 26th. The shares were sold at an average price of $146.39, for a total transaction of $14,639,000.00. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this hyperlink. 3.70% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

A number of analysts recently weighed in on the stock. JPMorgan Chase & Co. set a $164.00 price target on shares of NIKE and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research report on Tuesday, March 22nd. Jefferies Financial Group cut their price target on shares of NIKE from $200.00 to $185.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research report on Wednesday, March 16th. Credit Suisse Group raised their target price on shares of NIKE from $160.00 to $165.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a report on Tuesday, March 22nd. Wells Fargo & Company dropped their target price on shares of NIKE from $175.00 to $165.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a report on Thursday, March 17th. Finally, Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft raised their target price on shares of NIKE from $173.00 to $175.00 in a report on Tuesday, March 22nd. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, seven have assigned a hold rating and twenty-five have assigned a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, NIKE currently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $170.86.

Shares of NYSE NKE traded up $1.02 during trading hours on Thursday, hitting $129.38. 5,319,838 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 7,121,208. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.64, a quick ratio of 2.18 and a current ratio of 3.06. The company has a market cap of $204.59 billion, a PE ratio of 34.20, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.55 and a beta of 0.96. The company’s fifty day simple moving average is $135.91 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $152.20. NIKE, Inc. has a 1-year low of $116.75 and a 1-year high of $179.10.

NIKE (NYSE:NKE – Get Rating) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Monday, March 21st. The footwear maker reported $0.87 EPS for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.71 by $0.16. The business had revenue of $10.90 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $10.61 billion. NIKE had a net margin of 13.06% and a return on equity of 43.04%. The firm’s revenue was up 4.8% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm earned $0.90 EPS. As a group, sell-side analysts expect that NIKE, Inc. will post 3.72 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, April 1st. Stockholders of record on Monday, March 7th were paid a dividend of $0.305 per share. This represents a $1.22 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 0.94%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Friday, March 4th. NIKE’s payout ratio is currently 32.19%.

NIKE, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, designs, develops, markets, and sells athletic footwear, apparel, equipment, and accessories worldwide. The company offers NIKE brand products in six categories, including running, NIKE basketball, the Jordan brand, football, training, and sportswear. It also markets products designed for kids, as well as for other athletic and recreational uses, such as American football, baseball, cricket, golf, lacrosse, skateboarding, tennis, volleyball, walking, wrestling, and other outdoor activities; and apparel with licensed college and professional team, and league logos, as well as sells sports apparel.

