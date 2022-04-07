FDx Advisors Inc. Purchases 3,346 Shares of Taiwan Semiconductor Manufacturing Company Limited (NYSE:TSM)

FDx Advisors Inc. increased its holdings in shares of Taiwan Semiconductor Manufacturing Company Limited (NYSE:TSM – Get Rating) by 4.4% during the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The firm owned 79,019 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock after acquiring an additional 3,346 shares during the quarter. FDx Advisors Inc.’s holdings in Taiwan Semiconductor Manufacturing were worth $9,507,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

A number of other large investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in TSM. Bell Investment Advisors Inc bought a new position in Taiwan Semiconductor Manufacturing during the third quarter worth about $32,000. Eagle Bay Advisors LLC increased its stake in Taiwan Semiconductor Manufacturing by 66.3% during the 3rd quarter. Eagle Bay Advisors LLC now owns 316 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock worth $35,000 after acquiring an additional 126 shares during the period. Asset Dedication LLC increased its stake in Taiwan Semiconductor Manufacturing by 176.2% during the 4th quarter. Asset Dedication LLC now owns 290 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock worth $35,000 after acquiring an additional 185 shares during the period. McIlrath & Eck LLC increased its stake in Taiwan Semiconductor Manufacturing by 78.4% during the 3rd quarter. McIlrath & Eck LLC now owns 330 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock worth $37,000 after acquiring an additional 145 shares during the period. Finally, Paragon Capital Management Ltd bought a new position in Taiwan Semiconductor Manufacturing during the 4th quarter worth $40,000.

Get Taiwan Semiconductor Manufacturing alerts:

A number of research firms have commented on TSM. DZ Bank initiated coverage on Taiwan Semiconductor Manufacturing in a research note on Wednesday, January 12th. They set a “buy” rating and a $145.00 price objective on the stock. Cowen lifted their price objective on shares of Taiwan Semiconductor Manufacturing from $120.00 to $125.00 in a research note on Tuesday, January 11th. Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of Taiwan Semiconductor Manufacturing from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Wednesday, March 30th. StockNews.com initiated coverage on Taiwan Semiconductor Manufacturing in a report on Thursday, March 31st. They issued a “buy” rating on the stock. Finally, Atlantic Securities raised Taiwan Semiconductor Manufacturing from a “neutral” rating to an “overweight” rating and boosted their price target for the stock from $125.00 to $170.00 in a report on Thursday, January 13th. Four research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and six have issued a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat, the company has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $140.88.

Shares of NYSE TSM traded down $0.66 during mid-day trading on Thursday, hitting $100.52. 12,428,284 shares of the stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 14,324,995. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.23, a current ratio of 2.09 and a quick ratio of 1.81. Taiwan Semiconductor Manufacturing Company Limited has a twelve month low of $97.62 and a twelve month high of $145.00. The company has a market cap of $521.30 billion, a PE ratio of 24.36 and a beta of 0.91. The firm has a 50 day simple moving average of $111.49 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $116.63.

Taiwan Semiconductor Manufacturing (NYSE:TSM – Get Rating) last posted its earnings results on Thursday, January 13th. The semiconductor company reported $1.15 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $1.12 by $0.03. Taiwan Semiconductor Manufacturing had a net margin of 37.58% and a return on equity of 29.78%. The business had revenue of $15.74 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $16.10 billion. On average, equities research analysts anticipate that Taiwan Semiconductor Manufacturing Company Limited will post 5.42 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, July 14th. Shareholders of record on Friday, June 17th will be issued a dividend of $0.3897 per share. This represents a $1.56 annualized dividend and a yield of 1.55%. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, June 16th. Taiwan Semiconductor Manufacturing’s payout ratio is presently 37.62%.

About Taiwan Semiconductor Manufacturing (Get Rating)

Taiwan Semiconductor Manufacturing Company Limited manufactures and sells integrated circuits and semiconductors. It also offers customer service, account management, and engineering services. The company serves customers in computer, communications, consumer, and industrial and standard segments in North America, Europe, Japan, China, and South Korea.

Featured Articles

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding TSM? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Taiwan Semiconductor Manufacturing Company Limited (NYSE:TSM – Get Rating).

Receive News & Ratings for Taiwan Semiconductor Manufacturing Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Taiwan Semiconductor Manufacturing and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.