FDx Advisors Inc. Has $32.90 Million Holdings in iShares Core MSCI International Developed Markets ETF (NYSEARCA:IDEV)

FDx Advisors Inc. decreased its stake in iShares Core MSCI International Developed Markets ETF (NYSEARCA:IDEV – Get Rating) by 5.9% during the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 487,019 shares of the company’s stock after selling 30,442 shares during the quarter. iShares Core MSCI International Developed Markets ETF makes up about 0.9% of FDx Advisors Inc.’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 25th largest position. FDx Advisors Inc.’s holdings in iShares Core MSCI International Developed Markets ETF were worth $32,903,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC).

A number of other hedge funds also recently made changes to their positions in IDEV. AdvisorNet Financial Inc acquired a new stake in iShares Core MSCI International Developed Markets ETF in the 3rd quarter valued at $107,000. Guidance Point Advisors LLC bought a new position in iShares Core MSCI International Developed Markets ETF in the 3rd quarter valued at $55,000. Kingfisher Capital LLC raised its position in iShares Core MSCI International Developed Markets ETF by 1.6% in the 3rd quarter. Kingfisher Capital LLC now owns 26,340 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,760,000 after purchasing an additional 427 shares during the last quarter. ACG Wealth raised its position in iShares Core MSCI International Developed Markets ETF by 2.8% in the 3rd quarter. ACG Wealth now owns 7,300 shares of the company’s stock valued at $488,000 after purchasing an additional 200 shares during the last quarter. Finally, US Bancorp DE raised its position in shares of iShares Core MSCI International Developed Markets ETF by 5.2% during the third quarter. US Bancorp DE now owns 6,829 shares of the company’s stock worth $456,000 after acquiring an additional 335 shares during the last quarter.

Shares of IDEV stock traded up $0.09 on Thursday, reaching $62.97. 1,084,474 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 857,912. iShares Core MSCI International Developed Markets ETF has a one year low of $57.96 and a one year high of $70.44. The stock has a 50 day moving average price of $63.51 and a 200 day moving average price of $66.24.

