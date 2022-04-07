FDx Advisors Inc. Has $10.58 Million Stake in Paychex, Inc. (NASDAQ:PAYX)

FDx Advisors Inc. decreased its holdings in shares of Paychex, Inc. (NASDAQ:PAYX – Get Rating) by 0.8% in the 4th quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 77,489 shares of the business services provider’s stock after selling 630 shares during the quarter. FDx Advisors Inc.’s holdings in Paychex were worth $10,577,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds have also made changes to their positions in PAYX. Archer Investment Corp acquired a new stake in Paychex in the third quarter valued at $25,000. Moors & Cabot Inc. lifted its stake in Paychex by 225.2% in the third quarter. Moors & Cabot Inc. now owns 25,000 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $25,000 after acquiring an additional 17,313 shares during the last quarter. Enterprise Trust & Investment Co acquired a new stake in Paychex in the fourth quarter valued at $27,000. JNBA Financial Advisors acquired a new stake in Paychex in the third quarter valued at $31,000. Finally, Herold Advisors Inc. acquired a new stake in shares of Paychex in the third quarter valued at approximately $33,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 80.08% of the company’s stock.

Shares of NASDAQ:PAYX traded down $1.39 during trading on Thursday, reaching $139.84. 3,452,080 shares of the company traded hands, compared to its average volume of 2,007,003. The company’s 50 day moving average is $123.40 and its two-hundred day moving average is $122.86. The firm has a market capitalization of $50.48 billion, a PE ratio of 37.25, a PEG ratio of 4.95 and a beta of 0.99. The company has a quick ratio of 1.27, a current ratio of 1.27 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.24. Paychex, Inc. has a 52 week low of $95.00 and a 52 week high of $141.92.

Paychex ( NASDAQ:PAYX Get Rating ) last released its earnings results on Wednesday, March 30th. The business services provider reported $1.15 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.05 by $0.10. Paychex had a return on equity of 43.02% and a net margin of 30.23%. The firm had revenue of $1.28 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.22 billion. During the same period in the prior year, the company posted $0.96 EPS. The company’s revenue was up 14.8% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, research analysts anticipate that Paychex, Inc. will post 3.75 EPS for the current year.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, February 24th. Shareholders of record on Monday, January 31st were paid a dividend of $0.66 per share. This represents a $2.64 annualized dividend and a yield of 1.89%. The ex-dividend date was Friday, January 28th. Paychex’s payout ratio is presently 70.40%.

PAYX has been the subject of several research analyst reports. Stifel Nicolaus lifted their target price on Paychex from $118.00 to $140.00 and gave the stock a “hold” rating in a research note on Thursday, December 23rd. StockNews.com started coverage on shares of Paychex in a report on Thursday, March 31st. They set a “hold” rating for the company. Cowen raised shares of Paychex from a “market perform” rating to an “outperform” rating and lifted their target price for the stock from $130.00 to $145.00 in a report on Tuesday, January 11th. Citigroup lifted their target price on shares of Paychex from $140.00 to $145.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a report on Wednesday. Finally, Robert W. Baird lifted their target price on shares of Paychex from $137.00 to $142.00 in a report on Thursday, March 31st. Three analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, ten have given a hold rating and three have given a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat, the stock has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $124.60.

In related news, VP Michael E. Gioja sold 26,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, April 5th. The stock was sold at an average price of $141.26, for a total value of $3,672,760.00. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which can be accessed through the SEC website. 11.50% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

Paychex, Inc provides integrated human capital management solutions for human resources (HR), payroll, benefits, and insurance services for small to medium-sized businesses in the United States and Europe. The company offers payroll processing services; payroll tax administration services; employee payment services; and regulatory compliance services, such as new-hire reporting and garnishment processing.

