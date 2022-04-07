FDx Advisors Inc. Buys 3,588 Shares of Air Products and Chemicals, Inc. (NYSE:APD)

FDx Advisors Inc. grew its stake in Air Products and Chemicals, Inc. (NYSE:APD – Get Rating) by 8.2% during the 4th quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 47,602 shares of the basic materials company’s stock after purchasing an additional 3,588 shares during the quarter. FDx Advisors Inc.’s holdings in Air Products and Chemicals were worth $14,483,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other large investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Arlington Partners LLC bought a new position in Air Products and Chemicals during the fourth quarter worth about $28,000. Northwest Investment Counselors LLC bought a new position in Air Products and Chemicals during the fourth quarter worth about $30,000. Stephenson National Bank & Trust bought a new position in Air Products and Chemicals during the third quarter worth about $26,000. TAP Consulting LLC bought a new position in Air Products and Chemicals during the fourth quarter worth about $31,000. Finally, Lumature Wealth Partners LLC increased its position in Air Products and Chemicals by 127.7% during the third quarter. Lumature Wealth Partners LLC now owns 107 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $27,000 after acquiring an additional 60 shares during the period. 78.74% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

APD has been the topic of several recent analyst reports. Wells Fargo & Company decreased their target price on shares of Air Products and Chemicals from $335.00 to $325.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a report on Monday, February 7th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft decreased their target price on shares of Air Products and Chemicals from $340.00 to $300.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a report on Monday, February 7th. Wolfe Research lowered shares of Air Products and Chemicals from an “outperform” rating to a “peer perform” rating and decreased their target price for the company from $332.00 to $331.00 in a report on Thursday, December 9th. Mizuho decreased their target price on shares of Air Products and Chemicals from $313.00 to $312.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a report on Monday, February 7th. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. raised shares of Air Products and Chemicals from a “neutral” rating to an “overweight” rating and set a $275.00 target price on the stock in a report on Monday, March 21st. Six research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and ten have given a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, Air Products and Chemicals presently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $315.73.

Air Products and Chemicals stock traded up $1.27 during mid-day trading on Thursday, hitting $251.37. 1,062,666 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 1,464,703. The company has a quick ratio of 2.28, a current ratio of 2.47 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.50. Air Products and Chemicals, Inc. has a 12 month low of $216.24 and a 12 month high of $316.39. The firm’s fifty day simple moving average is $243.59 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $273.76. The stock has a market capitalization of $55.73 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 25.68, a PEG ratio of 2.06 and a beta of 0.88.

Air Products and Chemicals (NYSE:APD – Get Rating) last released its quarterly earnings results on Friday, February 4th. The basic materials company reported $2.52 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $2.50 by $0.02. Air Products and Chemicals had a net margin of 19.90% and a return on equity of 15.21%. The firm had revenue of $2.99 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $2.70 billion. During the same quarter last year, the business earned $2.12 EPS. The company’s revenue was up 26.1% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, analysts forecast that Air Products and Chemicals, Inc. will post 10.29 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, May 9th. Stockholders of record on Friday, April 1st will be paid a $1.62 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, March 31st. This represents a $6.48 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 2.58%. This is a positive change from Air Products and Chemicals’s previous quarterly dividend of $1.50. Air Products and Chemicals’s payout ratio is currently 66.19%.

Air Products and Chemicals, Inc provides atmospheric gases, process and specialty gases, equipment, and services worldwide. The company produces atmospheric gases, including oxygen, nitrogen, and argon; process gases, such as hydrogen, helium, carbon dioxide, carbon monoxide, syngas; specialty gases; and equipment for the production or processing of gases comprising air separation units and non-cryogenic generators for customers in various industries, including refining, chemical, gasification, metals, manufacturing, food and beverage, electronics, magnetic resonance imaging, energy production and refining, and metals.

