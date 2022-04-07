FDx Advisors Inc. Buys 2,723 Shares of MSCI Inc. (NYSE:MSCI)

FDx Advisors Inc. grew its stake in MSCI Inc. (NYSE:MSCI – Get Rating) by 6.9% in the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 41,949 shares of the technology company’s stock after acquiring an additional 2,723 shares during the quarter. FDx Advisors Inc. owned 0.05% of MSCI worth $25,701,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other hedge funds also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Assenagon Asset Management S.A. increased its stake in shares of MSCI by 665.7% in the 4th quarter. Assenagon Asset Management S.A. now owns 60,240 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $36,908,000 after acquiring an additional 52,373 shares during the last quarter. Oak Ridge Investments LLC bought a new stake in shares of MSCI in the 4th quarter valued at about $769,000. Nomura Asset Management Co. Ltd. increased its stake in MSCI by 79.0% during the 4th quarter. Nomura Asset Management Co. Ltd. now owns 31,935 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $19,566,000 after purchasing an additional 14,095 shares in the last quarter. Telemus Capital LLC increased its stake in MSCI by 10.0% during the 4th quarter. Telemus Capital LLC now owns 948 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $581,000 after purchasing an additional 86 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Qube Research & Technologies Ltd bought a new stake in MSCI during the 4th quarter worth approximately $13,914,000. 88.98% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Shares of NYSE MSCI traded up $3.35 during trading hours on Thursday, hitting $510.00. The company had a trading volume of 772,455 shares, compared to its average volume of 641,081. The stock has a market capitalization of $41.45 billion, a P/E ratio of 58.62 and a beta of 1.00. MSCI Inc. has a 1-year low of $439.99 and a 1-year high of $679.85. The firm’s 50 day moving average is $512.84 and its 200-day moving average is $575.46.

MSCI ( NYSE:MSCI Get Rating ) last released its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, January 27th. The technology company reported $2.51 EPS for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $2.52 by ($0.01). The company had revenue of $549.84 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $540.10 million. MSCI had a net margin of 35.53% and a negative return on equity of 256.92%. The company’s quarterly revenue was up 23.9% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the previous year, the company posted $1.96 EPS. Equities research analysts expect that MSCI Inc. will post 11.54 EPS for the current year.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Monday, February 28th. Shareholders of record on Friday, February 18th were given a dividend of $1.04 per share. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, February 17th. This represents a $4.16 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 0.82%. MSCI’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 47.82%.

Several brokerages have recently weighed in on MSCI. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft began coverage on shares of MSCI in a research note on Tuesday, March 29th. They set a “hold” rating and a $533.00 price target for the company. Oppenheimer decreased their price target on shares of MSCI from $724.00 to $602.00 in a research note on Friday, January 28th. Zacks Investment Research raised shares of MSCI from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $542.00 price target for the company in a research note on Tuesday. Morgan Stanley decreased their price target on shares of MSCI from $651.00 to $593.00 and set an “equal weight” rating for the company in a research note on Friday, January 28th. Finally, The Goldman Sachs Group began coverage on shares of MSCI in a research note on Friday, April 1st. They set a “neutral” rating and a $553.00 price target for the company. Four analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and four have assigned a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the company has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $606.14.

In other news, insider Scott A. Crum sold 850 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, February 23rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $508.80, for a total transaction of $432,480.00. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this link. 3.02% of the stock is owned by insiders.

MSCI Inc, together with its subsidiaries, provides investment decision support tools for the clients to manage their investment processes worldwide. It operates through four segments: Index, Analytics, ESG and Climate, and All Other Â- Private Assets. The Index segment provides indexes for use in various areas of the investment process, including indexed product creation, such as ETFs, mutual funds, annuities, futures, options, structured products, over-the-counter derivatives; performance benchmarking; portfolio construction and rebalancing; and asset allocation, as well as licenses GICS and GICS Direct.

