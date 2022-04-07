FDx Advisors Inc. Acquires 2,076 Shares of Automatic Data Processing, Inc. (NASDAQ:ADP)

FDx Advisors Inc. boosted its holdings in Automatic Data Processing, Inc. (NASDAQ:ADP – Get Rating) by 4.5% during the fourth quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 48,024 shares of the business services provider’s stock after acquiring an additional 2,076 shares during the quarter. FDx Advisors Inc.’s holdings in Automatic Data Processing were worth $11,842,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also made changes to their positions in ADP. Nordea Investment Management AB boosted its holdings in shares of Automatic Data Processing by 90.4% in the 3rd quarter. Nordea Investment Management AB now owns 3,068,601 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $625,658,000 after purchasing an additional 1,457,143 shares in the last quarter. UBS Asset Management Americas Inc. boosted its holdings in shares of Automatic Data Processing by 38.6% in the 3rd quarter. UBS Asset Management Americas Inc. now owns 3,568,467 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $713,408,000 after purchasing an additional 993,139 shares in the last quarter. BlackRock Inc. boosted its holdings in shares of Automatic Data Processing by 2.5% in the 3rd quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 31,176,737 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $6,232,851,000 after purchasing an additional 773,928 shares in the last quarter. Arrowstreet Capital Limited Partnership boosted its holdings in shares of Automatic Data Processing by 115.7% in the 3rd quarter. Arrowstreet Capital Limited Partnership now owns 1,312,277 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $262,350,000 after purchasing an additional 703,911 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Two Sigma Advisers LP purchased a new position in shares of Automatic Data Processing in the 3rd quarter worth about $123,551,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 78.71% of the company’s stock.

Automatic Data Processing stock traded up $0.71 during midday trading on Thursday, reaching $238.50. The company had a trading volume of 2,141,693 shares, compared to its average volume of 2,065,081. The company has a market capitalization of $100.18 billion, a P/E ratio of 36.81, a P/E/G ratio of 2.91 and a beta of 0.84. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.59, a current ratio of 1.04 and a quick ratio of 1.04. Automatic Data Processing, Inc. has a 12-month low of $184.85 and a 12-month high of $248.96. The firm’s fifty day simple moving average is $210.81 and its 200-day simple moving average is $219.62.

Automatic Data Processing ( NASDAQ:ADP Get Rating ) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, January 26th. The business services provider reported $1.65 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $1.63 by $0.02. Automatic Data Processing had a net margin of 17.48% and a return on equity of 50.01%. The business had revenue of $4.03 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $3.98 billion. During the same quarter last year, the firm earned $1.52 EPS. The business’s revenue was up 8.9% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, analysts expect that Automatic Data Processing, Inc. will post 6.82 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, July 1st. Investors of record on Friday, June 10th will be paid a dividend of $1.04 per share. This represents a $4.16 annualized dividend and a yield of 1.74%. Automatic Data Processing’s dividend payout ratio is currently 64.40%.

In other news, VP Christopher D’ambrosio sold 329 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, February 7th. The stock was sold at an average price of $206.93, for a total transaction of $68,079.97. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this link. Also, VP Deborah L. Dyson sold 2,161 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, January 12th. The stock was sold at an average price of $235.13, for a total transaction of $508,115.93. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last 90 days, insiders sold 6,948 shares of company stock worth $1,581,582. 0.34% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

A number of equities analysts have recently issued reports on ADP shares. Bank of America upgraded Automatic Data Processing from an “underperform” rating to a “neutral” rating and set a $223.00 price objective for the company in a report on Wednesday, March 9th. Stifel Nicolaus reiterated a “hold” rating and issued a $238.00 price objective (up previously from $222.00) on shares of Automatic Data Processing in a report on Friday, March 11th. Robert W. Baird decreased their target price on Automatic Data Processing from $242.00 to $220.00 in a research report on Thursday, January 27th. StockNews.com initiated coverage on Automatic Data Processing in a research report on Thursday, March 31st. They issued a “hold” rating for the company. Finally, Cowen reduced their price objective on Automatic Data Processing from $235.00 to $213.00 in a research report on Thursday, January 27th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, ten have issued a hold rating and four have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat.com, Automatic Data Processing presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $226.93.

Automatic Data Processing, Inc provides cloud-based human capital management solutions worldwide. It operates in two segments, Employer Services and Professional Employer Organization (PEO). The Employer Services segment offers strategic, cloud-based platforms, and human resources (HR) outsourcing solutions.

