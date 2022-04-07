Falcon Minerals (NASDAQ:FLMN) Reaches New 12-Month High After Analyst Upgrade

Falcon Minerals Co. (NASDAQ:FLMN – Get Rating) hit a new 52-week high during mid-day trading on Thursday after Piper Sandler raised their price target on the stock from $5.40 to $8.00. Piper Sandler currently has an overweight rating on the stock. Falcon Minerals traded as high as $7.16 and last traded at $6.98, with a volume of 796751 shares traded. The stock had previously closed at $6.89.

A number of other brokerages also recently issued reports on FLMN. Wells Fargo & Company boosted their price target on shares of Falcon Minerals from $5.00 to $7.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a research report on Friday, March 25th. Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of Falcon Minerals from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $7.75 price objective on the stock in a report on Tuesday. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and three have issued a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the stock currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $8.44.

Get Falcon Minerals alerts:

Several institutional investors and hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of FLMN. Royal Bank of Canada grew its stake in shares of Falcon Minerals by 11.9% in the 2nd quarter. Royal Bank of Canada now owns 24,128 shares of the company’s stock valued at $122,000 after buying an additional 2,564 shares during the period. Millennium Management LLC grew its stake in shares of Falcon Minerals by 244.9% in the 2nd quarter. Millennium Management LLC now owns 179,730 shares of the company’s stock valued at $913,000 after buying an additional 127,617 shares during the period. Invesco Ltd. boosted its stake in Falcon Minerals by 6.2% during the 2nd quarter. Invesco Ltd. now owns 65,708 shares of the company’s stock valued at $334,000 after purchasing an additional 3,859 shares during the last quarter. Parametric Portfolio Associates LLC boosted its stake in Falcon Minerals by 3.2% during the 2nd quarter. Parametric Portfolio Associates LLC now owns 665,679 shares of the company’s stock valued at $3,382,000 after purchasing an additional 20,905 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Hillsdale Investment Management Inc. boosted its stake in Falcon Minerals by 322.2% during the 3rd quarter. Hillsdale Investment Management Inc. now owns 15,200 shares of the company’s stock valued at $72,000 after purchasing an additional 11,600 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors own 74.27% of the company’s stock.

The firm has a market cap of $603.41 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 28.16 and a beta of 1.66. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.19, a quick ratio of 3.53 and a current ratio of 3.53. The business has a 50 day simple moving average of $5.95 and a 200-day simple moving average of $5.46.

Falcon Minerals (NASDAQ:FLMN – Get Rating) last released its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, March 10th. The company reported $0.10 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.07 by $0.03. The business had revenue of $20.13 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $20.50 million. Falcon Minerals had a return on equity of 6.01% and a net margin of 19.34%. As a group, research analysts anticipate that Falcon Minerals Co. will post 0.51 earnings per share for the current year.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, March 9th. Shareholders of record on Monday, February 28th were paid a dividend of $0.145 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Friday, February 25th. This represents a $0.58 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 8.31%. Falcon Minerals’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 232.00%.

Falcon Minerals Company Profile (NASDAQ:FLMN)

Falcon Minerals Corporation acquires and owns mineral, royalty, and over-riding royalty interests in oil and natural gas properties in North America. It owns interests covering approximately 256,000 gross unit acres in the Eagle Ford Shale and Austin Chalk in Karnes, DeWitt, and Gonzales Counties in Texas, as well as approximately 95,000 gross unit acres in the Marcellus Shale across Pennsylvania, Ohio, and West Virginia.

Read More

Receive News & Ratings for Falcon Minerals Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Falcon Minerals and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.