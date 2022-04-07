Fabrinet (NYSE:FN) Rating Lowered to Hold at Zacks Investment Research

Fabrinet (NYSE:FN – Get Rating) was downgraded by Zacks Investment Research from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report issued to clients and investors on Tuesday, Zacks.com reports.

According to Zacks, “Fabrinet provides precision optical, electro-mechanical and electronic manufacturing services to original equipment manufacturers of complex products, such as optical communication components, modules and sub-systems, industrial lasers and sensors. The Company offers a broad range of advanced optical capabilities across the entire manufacturing process, including process engineering, design for manufacturability, supply chain management, manufacturing, final assembly and test. Fabrinet manufactures, assembles, and tests products for customers at its main manufacturing facilities in Bangkok, Thailand. The Company designs and manufactures its own bulk optical materials and components at its facilities in Fuzhou, the People’s Republic of China, and New Jersey, USA. “

Several other analysts also recently commented on the stock. B. Riley boosted their target price on shares of Fabrinet from $96.00 to $100.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research report on Tuesday, February 1st. JPMorgan Chase & Co. upped their price objective on shares of Fabrinet from $115.00 to $125.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a report on Thursday, January 20th. Finally, StockNews.com assumed coverage on shares of Fabrinet in a report on Thursday, March 31st. They set a “hold” rating for the company. Six research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and three have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the stock presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $109.71.

Shares of FN opened at $101.47 on Tuesday. The company’s 50 day moving average price is $101.85 and its 200 day moving average price is $108.12. Fabrinet has a 52 week low of $77.30 and a 52 week high of $126.28. The company has a market capitalization of $3.75 billion, a PE ratio of 21.92 and a beta of 0.93. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.02, a quick ratio of 1.91 and a current ratio of 2.88.

Fabrinet (NYSE:FN – Get Rating) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Monday, January 31st. The technology company reported $1.31 EPS for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $1.29 by $0.02. Fabrinet had a net margin of 8.26% and a return on equity of 15.49%. The firm had revenue of $566.63 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $555.77 million. During the same period in the previous year, the firm posted $0.95 earnings per share. On average, equities analysts forecast that Fabrinet will post 5.21 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

In other news, EVP Edward T. Archer sold 2,146 shares of Fabrinet stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, March 1st. The shares were sold at an average price of $98.73, for a total value of $211,874.58. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through the SEC website. Insiders own 0.42% of the company’s stock.

A number of hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of the stock. Point72 Asset Management L.P. grew its holdings in Fabrinet by 240.4% during the 3rd quarter. Point72 Asset Management L.P. now owns 296,149 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $30,358,000 after acquiring an additional 209,149 shares during the period. abrdn plc grew its holdings in Fabrinet by 64.1% during the 4th quarter. abrdn plc now owns 471,281 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $55,832,000 after acquiring an additional 184,134 shares during the period. Capital World Investors grew its holdings in Fabrinet by 38.2% during the 4th quarter. Capital World Investors now owns 661,785 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $78,402,000 after acquiring an additional 183,000 shares during the period. Marshall Wace LLP grew its holdings in Fabrinet by 1,833.6% during the 4th quarter. Marshall Wace LLP now owns 137,405 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $16,279,000 after acquiring an additional 130,299 shares during the period. Finally, Neuberger Berman Group LLC grew its holdings in Fabrinet by 26.8% during the 3rd quarter. Neuberger Berman Group LLC now owns 608,157 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $62,299,000 after acquiring an additional 128,549 shares during the period. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 96.16% of the company’s stock.

Fabrinet Company Profile (Get Rating)

Fabrinet provides optical packaging and precision optical, electro-mechanical, and electronic manufacturing services in North America, the Asia-Pacific, and Europe. The company offers a range of advanced optical and electro-mechanical capabilities in the manufacturing process, including process design and engineering, supply chain management, manufacturing, printed circuit board assembly, advanced packaging, integration, final assembly, and testing.

