Extreme Networks (NASDAQ:EXTR) Downgraded by Zacks Investment Research

Zacks Investment Research lowered shares of Extreme Networks (NASDAQ:EXTR – Get Rating) from a buy rating to a hold rating in a research note released on Monday, Zacks.com reports.

According to Zacks, “Extreme Networks, Inc. is a leading provider of a next generation of switching solutions that meet the increasing needs of enterprise local area networks internet service providers and content providers. The key advantages of its Layer 3 switching solutions are increased performance, the ability to easily grow in size as customer needs change, flexible allocation of network resources, ease of use and lower cost of ownership. These advantages are obtained through the use of custom semiconductors, known as ASICs, in its products and through hardware and software designs. “

Other equities analysts have also recently issued reports about the company. TheStreet cut Extreme Networks from a b rating to a c+ rating in a report on Thursday, January 27th. B. Riley lifted their price objective on Extreme Networks from $16.50 to $17.00 in a report on Friday, January 28th. Needham & Company LLC lifted their price objective on Extreme Networks from $16.00 to $18.50 and gave the company a buy rating in a report on Tuesday, December 28th. Lake Street Capital lifted their price target on Extreme Networks from $16.00 to $17.00 and gave the company a buy rating in a research note on Thursday, March 17th. Finally, StockNews.com initiated coverage on Extreme Networks in a research note on Thursday, March 31st. They issued a strong-buy rating on the stock. One analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating, three have issued a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the stock has a consensus rating of Buy and a consensus price target of $16.63.

NASDAQ:EXTR opened at $11.89 on Monday. The stock has a market cap of $1.54 billion, a P/E ratio of 38.35 and a beta of 1.96. The stock has a 50 day simple moving average of $11.96 and a 200 day simple moving average of $12.23. The company has a current ratio of 0.92, a quick ratio of 0.84 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 4.14. Extreme Networks has a 1-year low of $8.83 and a 1-year high of $16.60.

Extreme Networks (NASDAQ:EXTR – Get Rating) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, January 27th. The technology company reported $0.15 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.11 by $0.04. The firm had revenue of $280.90 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $272.07 million. Extreme Networks had a return on equity of 115.23% and a net margin of 3.69%. The company’s quarterly revenue was up 16.0% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the previous year, the firm earned $0.06 EPS. As a group, sell-side analysts forecast that Extreme Networks will post 0.53 EPS for the current year.

In related news, CRO Joseph A. Vitalone sold 30,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Monday, January 31st. The stock was sold at an average price of $12.00, for a total transaction of $360,000.00. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is accessible through this link. Also, CEO Edward Meyercord sold 25,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, February 1st. The stock was sold at an average price of $12.47, for a total value of $311,750.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last quarter, insiders sold 125,000 shares of company stock worth $1,494,900. Corporate insiders own 3.10% of the company’s stock.

A number of hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of the stock. FMR LLC grew its position in shares of Extreme Networks by 7.6% in the 1st quarter. FMR LLC now owns 3,623,714 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $27,142,000 after buying an additional 255,096 shares during the last quarter. Wells Fargo & Company MN grew its position in shares of Extreme Networks by 418.1% in the 2nd quarter. Wells Fargo & Company MN now owns 232,118 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $2,591,000 after buying an additional 187,316 shares during the last quarter. Morgan Stanley grew its position in shares of Extreme Networks by 19.9% in the 2nd quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 1,260,016 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $14,064,000 after buying an additional 209,004 shares during the last quarter. Parametric Portfolio Associates LLC grew its position in shares of Extreme Networks by 8.9% in the 2nd quarter. Parametric Portfolio Associates LLC now owns 396,922 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $4,430,000 after buying an additional 32,281 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Thrivent Financial for Lutherans grew its position in shares of Extreme Networks by 1.5% in the 2nd quarter. Thrivent Financial for Lutherans now owns 103,054 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $1,150,000 after buying an additional 1,535 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 83.07% of the company’s stock.

Extreme Networks, Inc delivers cloud-driven networking solutions that leverage the powers of machine learning, artificial intelligence, analytics, and automation.

The company designs, develops, and manufactures wired and wireless network infrastructure equipment and develops the software for network management, policy, analytics, security, and access controls.

