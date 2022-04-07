Expeditors International of Washington (NASDAQ:EXPD) Hits New 1-Year Low at $97.15

Expeditors International of Washington, Inc. (NASDAQ:EXPD – Get Rating)’s stock price hit a new 52-week low during mid-day trading on Tuesday . The company traded as low as $97.15 and last traded at $97.41, with a volume of 1537287 shares. The stock had previously closed at $100.46.

EXPD has been the subject of a number of research analyst reports. Susquehanna lowered their price target on Expeditors International of Washington from $130.00 to $115.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a report on Wednesday, February 23rd. Benchmark began coverage on Expeditors International of Washington in a research note on Wednesday, March 16th. They issued a “hold” rating for the company. The Goldman Sachs Group cut their price objective on Expeditors International of Washington from $117.00 to $101.00 in a research note on Tuesday, February 22nd. Wolfe Research raised Expeditors International of Washington from an “underperform” rating to a “peer perform” rating in a research note on Tuesday. They noted that the move was a valuation call. Finally, Susquehanna Bancshares dropped their price target on shares of Expeditors International of Washington from $130.00 to $115.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a research note on Wednesday, February 23rd. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, eight have assigned a hold rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat, Expeditors International of Washington presently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $113.67.

Get Expeditors International of Washington alerts:

The stock has a 50 day simple moving average of $104.91 and a 200-day simple moving average of $117.61. The firm has a market cap of $16.20 billion, a P/E ratio of 11.66 and a beta of 0.88.

Expeditors International of Washington ( NASDAQ:EXPD Get Rating ) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, February 22nd. The transportation company reported $2.66 earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $2.02 by $0.64. Expeditors International of Washington had a return on equity of 43.96% and a net margin of 8.48%. The firm had revenue of $5.40 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $4.47 billion. During the same period in the prior year, the business posted $1.16 EPS. The firm’s quarterly revenue was up 81.0% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, analysts anticipate that Expeditors International of Washington, Inc. will post 6.85 earnings per share for the current year.

Several hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of EXPD. BlackRock Inc. raised its position in shares of Expeditors International of Washington by 8.6% during the fourth quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 22,923,231 shares of the transportation company’s stock valued at $3,078,361,000 after buying an additional 1,812,773 shares during the last quarter. State Street Corp increased its stake in Expeditors International of Washington by 5.2% in the 4th quarter. State Street Corp now owns 9,275,975 shares of the transportation company’s stock valued at $1,245,671,000 after buying an additional 455,974 shares during the last quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC grew its position in shares of Expeditors International of Washington by 2.1% in the 4th quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 3,494,575 shares of the transportation company’s stock valued at $468,177,000 after acquiring an additional 70,220 shares during the period. Invesco Ltd. raised its position in shares of Expeditors International of Washington by 29.6% in the fourth quarter. Invesco Ltd. now owns 2,509,534 shares of the transportation company’s stock valued at $337,005,000 after purchasing an additional 573,030 shares during the period. Finally, Northern Trust Corp increased its position in shares of Expeditors International of Washington by 2.6% in the fourth quarter. Northern Trust Corp now owns 2,479,675 shares of the transportation company’s stock worth $332,995,000 after purchasing an additional 61,829 shares during the period. 91.15% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Expeditors International of Washington Company Profile (NASDAQ:EXPD)

Expeditors International of Washington, Inc provides logistics services in the Americas, North Asia, South Asia, Europe, the Middle East, Africa, and India. The company offers airfreight services, such as air freight consolidation and forwarding; ocean freight and ocean services, including ocean freight consolidation, direct ocean forwarding, and order management; customs brokerage, intra-continental ground transportation and delivery, and warehousing and distribution services; and customs clearance, purchase order management, vendor consolidation, time-definite transportation services, temperature-controlled transit, cargo insurance, specialized cargo monitoring and tracking, and other supply chain solutions.

See Also

Receive News & Ratings for Expeditors International of Washington Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Expeditors International of Washington and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.