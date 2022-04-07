Expedia Group (NASDAQ:EXPE) Price Target Cut to $220.00

Expedia Group (NASDAQ:EXPE – Get Rating) had its price target cut by Argus from $240.00 to $220.00 in a research report issued on Thursday, The Fly reports. Argus’ target price would suggest a potential upside of 21.24% from the stock’s previous close.

EXPE has been the topic of a number of other reports. Zacks Investment Research cut Expedia Group from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating and set a $192.00 price objective on the stock. in a report on Wednesday, January 12th. Barclays upped their price objective on Expedia Group from $210.00 to $226.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a report on Friday, February 11th. Bank of America upped their price objective on Expedia Group from $220.00 to $226.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Friday, February 11th. The Goldman Sachs Group upped their price objective on Expedia Group from $200.00 to $220.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Friday, February 11th. Finally, Stifel Nicolaus upped their price objective on Expedia Group from $190.00 to $215.00 and gave the company a “hold” rating in a report on Friday, February 11th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, fifteen have given a hold rating and eleven have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat, the stock has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $208.78.

Shares of Expedia Group stock opened at $181.46 on Thursday. The stock has a market cap of $28.26 billion, a P/E ratio of -81.37, a P/E/G ratio of 1.88 and a beta of 1.53. The stock’s 50 day simple moving average is $190.95 and its 200-day simple moving average is $178.23. Expedia Group has a 1-year low of $136.77 and a 1-year high of $217.72. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.17, a current ratio of 0.87 and a quick ratio of 0.87.

Expedia Group ( NASDAQ:EXPE Get Rating ) last issued its earnings results on Thursday, February 10th. The online travel company reported $0.58 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.54 by $0.04. Expedia Group had a return on equity of 5.96% and a net margin of 0.14%. The business had revenue of $2.28 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $2.30 billion. During the same period in the previous year, the firm posted ($2.92) EPS. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up 147.7% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, research analysts expect that Expedia Group will post 6.04 EPS for the current fiscal year.

In other Expedia Group news, Director Susan C. Athey sold 300 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, January 18th. The stock was sold at an average price of $181.99, for a total value of $54,597.00. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this link. Also, insider Robert J. Dzielak sold 4,175 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, January 13th. The stock was sold at an average price of $190.03, for a total value of $793,375.25. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last 90 days, insiders sold 132,650 shares of company stock worth $26,514,549. 5.00% of the stock is owned by insiders.

Large investors have recently made changes to their positions in the stock. Selective Wealth Management Inc. acquired a new position in Expedia Group in the fourth quarter valued at $27,000. Lindbrook Capital LLC lifted its holdings in shares of Expedia Group by 116.7% in the 4th quarter. Lindbrook Capital LLC now owns 156 shares of the online travel company’s stock valued at $28,000 after purchasing an additional 84 shares during the last quarter. Parkside Financial Bank & Trust boosted its position in shares of Expedia Group by 41.7% in the 4th quarter. Parkside Financial Bank & Trust now owns 197 shares of the online travel company’s stock valued at $36,000 after purchasing an additional 58 shares during the period. Future Financial Wealth Managment LLC purchased a new position in Expedia Group during the 4th quarter worth approximately $37,000. Finally, Raleigh Capital Management Inc. acquired a new position in Expedia Group during the fourth quarter worth approximately $36,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 97.04% of the company’s stock.

Expedia Group, Inc is an online travel company, which engages in the provision of travel products and services to leisure and corporate travelers. It operates through the following business segments: Retail, B2B and trivago. The Retail segment provides a full range of travel and advertising services to worldwide customers through a variety of consumer brands including: Expedia.com and Hotels.com.

