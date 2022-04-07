eXp World (NASDAQ:EXPI) Trading Down 3.2% on Insider Selling

Shares of eXp World Holdings, Inc. (NASDAQ:EXPI – Get Rating) dropped 3.2% on Tuesday after an insider sold shares in the company. The company traded as low as $20.91 and last traded at $21.08. Approximately 3,805 shares were traded during mid-day trading, a decline of 100% from the average daily volume of 1,151,551 shares. The stock had previously closed at $21.77.

Specifically, CEO Jason Gesing sold 40,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, January 10th. The stock was sold at an average price of $26.88, for a total transaction of $1,075,200.00. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which can be accessed through this link. Also, Director Darren Lee Jacklin sold 5,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, March 29th. The shares were sold at an average price of $23.79, for a total value of $118,950.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold a total of 359,433 shares of company stock valued at $9,322,857 over the last 90 days. 35.90% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

A number of brokerages have recently weighed in on EXPI. DA Davidson cut their price objective on eXp World from $63.00 to $45.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a report on Friday, February 25th. Zacks Investment Research raised eXp World from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $30.00 price objective on the stock in a report on Wednesday, March 2nd. Finally, William Blair reissued a “market perform” rating on shares of eXp World in a report on Friday, February 25th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, one has assigned a hold rating and three have issued a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat, the stock currently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $42.67.

The stock has a market capitalization of $2.77 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 35.75 and a beta of 3.03. The firm has a fifty day moving average of $25.04 and a 200 day moving average of $34.06. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.01, a current ratio of 2.60 and a quick ratio of 2.60.

eXp World (NASDAQ:EXPI – Get Rating) last posted its earnings results on Thursday, February 24th. The technology company reported $0.10 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.03 by $0.07. The firm had revenue of $1.08 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.03 billion. eXp World had a return on equity of 44.57% and a net margin of 2.15%. eXp World’s revenue for the quarter was up 76.7% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period last year, the company earned $0.05 earnings per share. Research analysts predict that eXp World Holdings, Inc. will post 0.44 EPS for the current year.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, March 31st. Investors of record on Friday, March 11th were issued a dividend of $0.04 per share. This represents a $0.16 annualized dividend and a yield of 0.86%. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, March 10th. eXp World’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 30.77%.

A number of institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of the stock. Morgan Stanley boosted its position in eXp World by 25.0% during the second quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 648,029 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $25,124,000 after purchasing an additional 129,780 shares in the last quarter. Parametric Portfolio Associates LLC boosted its position in eXp World by 34.3% during the second quarter. Parametric Portfolio Associates LLC now owns 53,785 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $2,085,000 after purchasing an additional 13,740 shares in the last quarter. Private Advisor Group LLC lifted its position in shares of eXp World by 9.1% in the third quarter. Private Advisor Group LLC now owns 8,216 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $327,000 after acquiring an additional 687 shares in the last quarter. Kestra Advisory Services LLC purchased a new position in shares of eXp World in the third quarter valued at approximately $723,000. Finally, Robeco Institutional Asset Management B.V. lifted its position in shares of eXp World by 4.9% in the third quarter. Robeco Institutional Asset Management B.V. now owns 5,701 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $227,000 after acquiring an additional 265 shares in the last quarter. 21.40% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

eXp World Company Profile (NASDAQ:EXPI)

eXp World Holdings, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, provides cloud-based real estate brokerage services for residential homeowners and homebuyers. The company facilitates buyers to search real-time property listings and sellers to list their properties through its various platforms; and offers buyers and sellers with access to a network of professionals, consumer-centric agents, and brokers.

