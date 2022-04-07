eXp World (NASDAQ:EXPI) Shares Gap Down Following Insider Selling

eXp World Holdings, Inc. (NASDAQ:EXPI – Get Rating)’s share price gapped down prior to trading on Wednesday following insider selling activity. The stock had previously closed at $21.77, but opened at $19.31. eXp World shares last traded at $18.76, with a volume of 52,514 shares traded.

Specifically, CEO Jason Gesing sold 40,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, January 10th. The stock was sold at an average price of $26.88, for a total value of $1,075,200.00. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website. Also, CEO Glenn Darrel Sanford sold 9,000 shares of eXp World stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, January 14th. The stock was sold at an average price of $28.97, for a total value of $260,730.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last quarter, insiders have sold 359,433 shares of company stock valued at $9,322,857. 35.90% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

Several brokerages have weighed in on EXPI. William Blair restated a “market perform” rating on shares of eXp World in a report on Friday, February 25th. Zacks Investment Research raised eXp World from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $30.00 target price for the company in a research report on Wednesday, March 2nd. Finally, DA Davidson decreased their price objective on eXp World from $63.00 to $45.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research report on Friday, February 25th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, one has assigned a hold rating and three have assigned a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat, the company has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $42.67.

The firm has a market capitalization of $2.77 billion, a PE ratio of 35.75 and a beta of 3.03. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.01, a current ratio of 2.60 and a quick ratio of 2.60. The stock has a 50-day moving average price of $25.04 and a 200-day moving average price of $34.06.

eXp World (NASDAQ:EXPI – Get Rating) last issued its earnings results on Thursday, February 24th. The technology company reported $0.10 EPS for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.03 by $0.07. The company had revenue of $1.08 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.03 billion. eXp World had a return on equity of 44.57% and a net margin of 2.15%. eXp World’s quarterly revenue was up 76.7% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the previous year, the firm posted $0.05 earnings per share. As a group, equities research analysts predict that eXp World Holdings, Inc. will post 0.44 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, March 31st. Shareholders of record on Friday, March 11th were issued a $0.04 dividend. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, March 10th. This represents a $0.16 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 0.86%. eXp World’s dividend payout ratio is currently 30.77%.

A number of large investors have recently made changes to their positions in EXPI. BlackRock Inc. boosted its holdings in eXp World by 1.9% in the third quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 4,122,774 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $163,962,000 after purchasing an additional 75,525 shares in the last quarter. Cat Rock Capital Management LP bought a new position in shares of eXp World during the fourth quarter valued at $52,988,000. Geode Capital Management LLC increased its position in shares of eXp World by 7.1% during the 4th quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 1,511,266 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $50,914,000 after purchasing an additional 99,647 shares in the last quarter. State Street Corp increased its position in shares of eXp World by 3.3% during the 4th quarter. State Street Corp now owns 1,268,792 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $42,746,000 after purchasing an additional 40,242 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Scout Investments Inc. grew its holdings in eXp World by 58.8% during the 4th quarter. Scout Investments Inc. now owns 1,146,689 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $38,632,000 after acquiring an additional 424,634 shares during the last quarter. 21.40% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

About eXp World (NASDAQ:EXPI)

eXp World Holdings, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, provides cloud-based real estate brokerage services for residential homeowners and homebuyers. The company facilitates buyers to search real-time property listings and sellers to list their properties through its various platforms; and offers buyers and sellers with access to a network of professionals, consumer-centric agents, and brokers.

