Exosis Reaches One Day Trading Volume of $5.00 (EXO)

Exosis (EXO) traded 12.2% lower against the US dollar during the 24 hour period ending at 23:00 PM E.T. on April 6th. In the last seven days, Exosis has traded 15.8% lower against the US dollar. Exosis has a total market capitalization of $5,135.01 and approximately $5.00 worth of Exosis was traded on exchanges in the last day. One Exosis coin can now be purchased for about $0.0099 or 0.00000023 BTC on major cryptocurrency exchanges.

Exosis Coin Profile

Exosis (CRYPTO:EXO) is a proof-of-work (PoW) coin that uses the Exosis hashing algorithm. Exosis’ total supply is 681,268 coins and its circulating supply is 516,268 coins. Exosis’ official website is www.exosis.org . The official message board for Exosis is forum.exosis.org . Exosis’ official Twitter account is @Exosiscrypto and its Facebook page is accessible here

According to CryptoCompare, “Exosis is a cryptocurrency that works with its own algorithm, having a multi-utility platform to create demand. Utility platforms are VMN, Exchange, e-commerce, and OTC. Exosis features a second layer network of masternodes that process private and near-instant transactions. Click here for Masternode stats from masternodes.online. “

Exosis Coin Trading

It is usually not possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as Exosis directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to trade Exosis should first purchase Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as Gemini, Coinbase or GDAX. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to purchase Exosis using one of the exchanges listed above.

