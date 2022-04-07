Exelixis, Inc. (NASDAQ:EXEL) Director Sells $154,008.00 in Stock

Exelixis, Inc. (NASDAQ:EXEL – Get Rating) Director Jack L. Wyszomierski sold 6,696 shares of Exelixis stock in a transaction dated Monday, April 4th. The shares were sold at an average price of $23.00, for a total value of $154,008.00. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available at this hyperlink.

Exelixis stock opened at $23.08 on Thursday. The business’s fifty day simple moving average is $20.39 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $19.50. Exelixis, Inc. has a 12 month low of $15.50 and a 12 month high of $25.77. The company has a market capitalization of $7.37 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 32.51, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 0.72 and a beta of 0.79.

Exelixis (NASDAQ:EXEL – Get Rating) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, February 17th. The biotechnology company reported $0.29 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.07 by $0.22. The firm had revenue of $451.14 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $357.17 million. Exelixis had a return on equity of 11.17% and a net margin of 16.10%. On average, equities analysts expect that Exelixis, Inc. will post 0.87 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Several equities analysts have recently issued reports on EXEL shares. HC Wainwright reduced their target price on Exelixis from $52.00 to $42.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research note on Friday, February 18th. Piper Sandler reduced their price target on Exelixis from $34.00 to $30.00 in a research note on Monday, March 14th. StockNews.com initiated coverage on Exelixis in a research note on Thursday, March 31st. They issued a “strong-buy” rating on the stock. Finally, TheStreet raised Exelixis from a “c” rating to a “b-” rating in a research note on Monday, February 28th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, one has given a hold rating, seven have issued a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat.com, Exelixis presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $30.56.

Large investors have recently made changes to their positions in the company. Total Clarity Wealth Management Inc. bought a new position in shares of Exelixis during the third quarter valued at $26,000. Huntington National Bank increased its position in Exelixis by 156.4% during the third quarter. Huntington National Bank now owns 1,433 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock valued at $30,000 after acquiring an additional 874 shares during the last quarter. MUFG Americas Holdings Corp purchased a new stake in Exelixis during the third quarter valued at $30,000. Cassady Schiller Wealth Management LLC purchased a new stake in Exelixis during the fourth quarter valued at $37,000. Finally, Parallel Advisors LLC increased its position in Exelixis by 177.3% during the fourth quarter. Parallel Advisors LLC now owns 2,762 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock valued at $50,000 after acquiring an additional 1,766 shares during the last quarter. 82.80% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Exelixis, Inc is a biopharmaceutical company, which engages in the development, commercialization, and discovery of new medicines for the treatment of cancer. It offers products under the brands of COMETRIQ, CABOMETYX, COTELLIC, and MINNEBRO.

