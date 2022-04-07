ExclusiveCoin (EXCL) One Day Volume Tops $368.00

ExclusiveCoin (EXCL) traded up 13.3% against the dollar during the 1-day period ending at 0:00 AM ET on April 6th. During the last seven days, ExclusiveCoin has traded down 7.4% against the dollar. ExclusiveCoin has a market cap of $347,541.70 and $368.00 worth of ExclusiveCoin was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. One ExclusiveCoin coin can currently be purchased for about $0.0594 or 0.00000137 BTC on popular exchanges.

Here is how related cryptocurrencies have performed during the last 24 hours:

Get ExclusiveCoin alerts:

SuperFarm (SUPER) traded 4.3% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.74 or 0.00001697 BTC.

Star Atlas DAO (POLIS) traded 5.4% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.74 or 0.00004014 BTC.

PAC Protocol (PAC) traded down 10.2% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0012 or 0.00000003 BTC.

DECOIN (DTEP) traded 6% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.17 or 0.00000400 BTC.

Footballcoin (XFC) traded flat against the dollar and now trades at $0.0106 or 0.00000021 BTC.

MONK (MONK) traded 4.1% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.27 or 0.00000623 BTC.

ColossusXT (COLX) traded 68.4% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0001 or 0.00000000 BTC.

PENG (PENG) traded flat against the dollar and now trades at $0.0000 or 0.00000000 BTC.

BitGuild PLAT (PLAT) traded 0.1% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0009 or 0.00000002 BTC.

MilliMeter (MM) traded down 8.7% against the dollar and now trades at $0.75 or 0.00001720 BTC.

About ExclusiveCoin

ExclusiveCoin (EXCL) is a proof-of-stake (PoS) coin that uses the X11 hashing algorithm. It was first traded on June 12th, 2016. ExclusiveCoin’s total supply is 5,851,627 coins. ExclusiveCoin’s official Twitter account is @exclusivecoin and its Facebook page is accessible here . The Reddit community for ExclusiveCoin is /r/exclusivecoin and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here . ExclusiveCoin’s official website is exclusivecoin.pw

According to CryptoCompare, “Exclusive coin is a pure Proof of Stake alternative cryptocurrency. Click here for Masternode stats from masternodes.online. “

ExclusiveCoin Coin Trading

It is usually not possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as ExclusiveCoin directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to trade ExclusiveCoin should first purchase Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as Coinbase, Gemini or GDAX. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to purchase ExclusiveCoin using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

Receive News & Updates for ExclusiveCoin Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and updates for ExclusiveCoin and related cryptocurrencies with MarketBeat.com's FREE CryptoBeat newsletter.