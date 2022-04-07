Exane BNP Paribas Downgrades Blackstone (NYSE:BX) to Neutral

Blackstone (NYSE:BX – Get Rating) was downgraded by equities researchers at Exane BNP Paribas from an “outperform” rating to a “neutral” rating in a note issued to investors on Thursday, The Fly reports.

Several other research analysts have also issued reports on BX. Zacks Investment Research lowered Blackstone from a “strong-buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $130.00 price target on the stock. in a research report on Wednesday, December 22nd. StockNews.com initiated coverage on Blackstone in a report on Thursday, March 31st. They set a “hold” rating on the stock. Morgan Stanley lifted their target price on Blackstone from $165.00 to $166.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a report on Monday, January 31st. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft lifted their target price on Blackstone from $180.00 to $186.00 in a report on Thursday. Finally, Wells Fargo & Company initiated coverage on Blackstone in a report on Wednesday, December 15th. They set an “equal weight” rating and a $135.00 target price on the stock. Eight analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and five have issued a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the stock currently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $136.27.

BX stock opened at $118.24 on Thursday. The business has a fifty day moving average price of $124.25 and a 200 day moving average price of $127.42. Blackstone has a fifty-two week low of $74.29 and a fifty-two week high of $149.78. The stock has a market capitalization of $81.22 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 14.53, a P/E/G ratio of 0.97 and a beta of 1.31. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.36, a current ratio of 0.70 and a quick ratio of 0.70.

Blackstone ( NYSE:BX Get Rating ) last released its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, January 27th. The asset manager reported $1.71 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $1.34 by $0.37. Blackstone had a return on equity of 17.72% and a net margin of 25.94%. The firm had revenue of $4.46 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $3.12 billion. During the same period last year, the firm posted $1.13 EPS. The business’s revenue was up 59.0% on a year-over-year basis. On average, equities analysts expect that Blackstone will post 5.34 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

In other Blackstone news, insider John G. Finley sold 30,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, February 2nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $137.38, for a total transaction of $4,121,400.00. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this hyperlink. Also, major shareholder Holdings L.P. Blackstone III sold 52,900 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, March 1st. The stock was sold at an average price of $61.23, for a total value of $3,239,067.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last quarter, insiders sold 740,433 shares of company stock valued at $47,472,171. 1.00% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

Several large investors have recently made changes to their positions in BX. Norges Bank acquired a new position in shares of Blackstone during the fourth quarter worth $831,839,000. BlackRock Inc. increased its holdings in shares of Blackstone by 19.9% during the fourth quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 36,485,682 shares of the asset manager’s stock worth $4,720,879,000 after buying an additional 6,049,041 shares in the last quarter. Morgan Stanley increased its holdings in Blackstone by 9.0% in the second quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 20,477,273 shares of the asset manager’s stock valued at $1,989,163,000 after purchasing an additional 1,691,281 shares during the period. GQG Partners LLC increased its holdings in Blackstone by 30.2% in the third quarter. GQG Partners LLC now owns 6,334,322 shares of the asset manager’s stock valued at $736,843,000 after purchasing an additional 1,471,093 shares during the period. Finally, Royal Bank of Canada increased its holdings in Blackstone by 8.1% in the third quarter. Royal Bank of Canada now owns 17,924,375 shares of the asset manager’s stock valued at $2,085,321,000 after purchasing an additional 1,348,941 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 61.09% of the company’s stock.

Blackstone Inc is an alternative asset management firm specializing in real estate, private equity, hedge fund solutions, credit, secondary funds of funds, public debt and equity and multi-asset class strategies. The firm typically invests in early-stage companies. It also provide capital markets services.

