Evolving Systems (NASDAQ:EVOL) Coverage Initiated by Analysts at StockNews.com

StockNews.com started coverage on shares of Evolving Systems (NASDAQ:EVOL – Get Rating) in a research note released on Sunday. The brokerage issued a buy rating on the technology company’s stock.
Shares of Evolving Systems stock opened at $1.96 on Friday. The company has a fifty day moving average price of $1.85 and a 200 day moving average price of $2.17. Evolving Systems has a twelve month low of $1.68 and a twelve month high of $3.16. The stock has a market cap of $24.03 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 32.67 and a beta of 1.29.
In other Evolving Systems news, major shareholder Karen Singer purchased 162,322 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, January 31st. The stock was purchased at an average cost of $1.80 per share, with a total value of $292,179.60. The acquisition was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website. Over the last ninety days, insiders have purchased 390,318 shares of company stock valued at $711,095. 6.70% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.
Evolving Systems Company Profile (Get Rating)
Evolving Systems, Inc provides real-time digital engagement solutions and services to the wireless carrier and consumer financial service markets in the United Kingdom and internationally. The company offers acquisition and activation solutions, including Smart Dealer, a tool set that enables SIM retailers to sell SIM cards; and Dynamic SIM Allocation, a SIM/eSIM activation solution.
