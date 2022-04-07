EverQuote, Inc. (NASDAQ:EVER) Insider Sells $108,849.51 in Stock

EverQuote, Inc. (NASDAQ:EVER – Get Rating) insider Tomas Revesz, Jr. sold 7,119 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, March 29th. The shares were sold at an average price of $15.29, for a total value of $108,849.51. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website.

Shares of EVER stock opened at $15.80 on Thursday. The stock’s fifty day moving average is $15.11 and its two-hundred day moving average is $15.53. EverQuote, Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $11.73 and a fifty-two week high of $37.48.

EverQuote (NASDAQ:EVER – Get Rating) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, February 16th. The company reported ($0.29) earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.32) by $0.03. The company had revenue of $102.07 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $96.31 million. EverQuote had a negative return on equity of 23.64% and a negative net margin of 4.64%. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 4.9% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter last year, the firm posted ($0.13) EPS. Sell-side analysts expect that EverQuote, Inc. will post -1.09 EPS for the current year.

A number of research analysts have recently issued reports on EVER shares. JPMorgan Chase & Co. lowered EverQuote from a “neutral” rating to an “underweight” rating and decreased their target price for the company from $17.00 to $13.00 in a research report on Wednesday, December 15th. Raymond James decreased their target price on EverQuote from $26.00 to $19.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a research report on Thursday, February 17th. Finally, Needham & Company LLC increased their target price on EverQuote from $17.00 to $19.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Thursday, February 17th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, one has given a hold rating and five have given a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the stock presently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $22.71.

Several institutional investors and hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of the business. Royal Bank of Canada increased its stake in shares of EverQuote by 21.3% in the 2nd quarter. Royal Bank of Canada now owns 3,445 shares of the company’s stock worth $112,000 after acquiring an additional 604 shares during the last quarter. Metropolitan Life Insurance Co NY increased its stake in shares of EverQuote by 19.3% in the 3rd quarter. Metropolitan Life Insurance Co NY now owns 5,193 shares of the company’s stock worth $97,000 after acquiring an additional 839 shares during the last quarter. Legal & General Group Plc increased its position in shares of EverQuote by 11.3% during the 4th quarter. Legal & General Group Plc now owns 9,454 shares of the company’s stock worth $149,000 after purchasing an additional 962 shares during the last quarter. Asset Management One Co. Ltd. increased its position in shares of EverQuote by 42.3% during the 3rd quarter. Asset Management One Co. Ltd. now owns 4,216 shares of the company’s stock worth $78,000 after purchasing an additional 1,253 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Credit Suisse AG increased its position in shares of EverQuote by 13.9% during the 4th quarter. Credit Suisse AG now owns 11,648 shares of the company’s stock worth $182,000 after purchasing an additional 1,425 shares during the last quarter. 48.23% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

EverQuote, Inc operates an online marketplace for insurance shopping in the United States. The company's online marketplace offers consumers shopping for auto, home and renters, life, and health insurance. It serves carriers and agents, as well as indirect distributors. The company was formerly known as AdHarmonics, Inc, and changed its name to EverQuote, Inc in November 2014.

