Evercore ISI Cuts Cognyte Software (NASDAQ:CGNT) Price Target to $12.00

Cognyte Software (NASDAQ:CGNT – Get Rating) had its target price lowered by Evercore ISI from $25.00 to $12.00 in a research note released on Wednesday morning, The Fly reports. The brokerage currently has an outperform rating on the medical device company’s stock.

Several other research firms have also recently weighed in on CGNT. Needham & Company LLC cut shares of Cognyte Software from a buy rating to a hold rating in a report on Tuesday. Wedbush lowered their target price on shares of Cognyte Software from $17.00 to $9.00 and set a neutral rating on the stock in a report on Wednesday. Stifel Nicolaus lowered their target price on shares of Cognyte Software from $21.00 to $13.00 and set a buy rating on the stock in a report on Wednesday. Finally, StockNews.com started coverage on shares of Cognyte Software in a report on Thursday, March 31st. They set a buy rating on the stock. Three investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and four have assigned a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the company currently has an average rating of Buy and a consensus price target of $16.89.

Cognyte Software stock opened at $7.49 on Wednesday. Cognyte Software has a twelve month low of $7.27 and a twelve month high of $28.55. The company’s 50-day moving average price is $10.78 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $15.99.

Cognyte Software ( NASDAQ:CGNT Get Rating ) last released its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, April 5th. The medical device company reported $0.16 earnings per share for the quarter, missing the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.22 by ($0.06). The company had revenue of $125.00 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $129.56 million. Cognyte Software had a negative net margin of 3.14% and a negative return on equity of 1.87%. The firm’s revenue was up .8% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the prior year, the company earned $0.36 earnings per share. As a group, equities analysts forecast that Cognyte Software will post 0.27 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of the stock. Fifth Third Bancorp acquired a new stake in shares of Cognyte Software during the 3rd quarter worth approximately $33,000. Macquarie Group Ltd. bought a new stake in shares of Cognyte Software during the third quarter worth $37,000. Allspring Global Investments Holdings LLC bought a new stake in shares of Cognyte Software during the fourth quarter worth $59,000. Freemont Management S.A. bought a new stake in shares of Cognyte Software during the third quarter worth $66,000. Finally, Royal Bank of Canada bought a new stake in shares of Cognyte Software during the second quarter worth $84,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 86.83% of the company’s stock.

About Cognyte Software

Cognyte Software Ltd. provides security analytics software to governments and enterprises worldwide. The company's open software fuses, analyzes, and visualizes disparate data sets for security organizations. It offers investigative analytics, operational intelligence analytics, and threat intelligence analytics solutions.

