Everbridge, Inc. (NASDAQ:EVBG) Receives $66.85 Average PT from Brokerages

Everbridge, Inc. (NASDAQ:EVBG – Get Rating) has received an average rating of “Hold” from the eighteen research firms that are currently covering the firm, Marketbeat Ratings reports. Three analysts have rated the stock with a sell recommendation, nine have assigned a hold recommendation and four have given a buy recommendation to the company. The average 12 month target price among analysts that have covered the stock in the last year is $66.85.

Several equities research analysts have recently weighed in on EVBG shares. StockNews.com began coverage on Everbridge in a research note on Thursday, March 31st. They set a “sell” rating for the company. Barclays decreased their target price on Everbridge from $60.00 to $40.00 and set an “equal weight” rating for the company in a research report on Monday, February 28th. decreased their target price on Everbridge from $200.00 to $178.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research report on Friday, December 10th. TheStreet cut Everbridge from a “c-” rating to a “d+” rating in a research report on Friday, December 10th. Finally, Zacks Investment Research cut Everbridge from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Thursday, March 3rd.

In other news, CEO Patrick Brickley sold 6,625 shares of Everbridge stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, February 1st. The stock was sold at an average price of $50.66, for a total value of $335,622.50. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. Also, insider Ajay Nigam sold 2,169 shares of Everbridge stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, February 1st. The stock was sold at an average price of $50.66, for a total value of $109,881.54. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. 0.44% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

A number of hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. Norges Bank acquired a new stake in Everbridge during the fourth quarter worth about $20,731,000. Walleye Capital LLC grew its position in Everbridge by 104.5% during the fourth quarter. Walleye Capital LLC now owns 20,412 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $1,374,000 after buying an additional 10,430 shares in the last quarter. Barclays PLC grew its position in Everbridge by 542.1% during the fourth quarter. Barclays PLC now owns 30,373 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $2,045,000 after buying an additional 25,643 shares in the last quarter. Weiss Multi Strategy Advisers LLC grew its position in Everbridge by 1,641.5% during the fourth quarter. Weiss Multi Strategy Advisers LLC now owns 34,830 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $2,345,000 after buying an additional 32,830 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Virtu Financial LLC grew its position in Everbridge by 446.7% during the fourth quarter. Virtu Financial LLC now owns 10,841 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $730,000 after buying an additional 8,858 shares in the last quarter.

Shares of EVBG stock opened at $46.39 on Monday. Everbridge has a 1 year low of $27.81 and a 1 year high of $167.40. The stock has a market cap of $1.83 billion, a PE ratio of -18.48 and a beta of 0.87. The business’s fifty day moving average is $44.00 and its 200-day moving average is $87.52. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.44, a quick ratio of 2.15 and a current ratio of 2.15.

Everbridge (NASDAQ:EVBG – Get Rating) last released its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, February 24th. The technology company reported ($0.05) earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of ($0.19) by $0.14. The business had revenue of $102.80 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $102.10 million. Everbridge had a negative return on equity of 8.51% and a negative net margin of 25.73%. The company’s revenue was up 36.0% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period last year, the company posted ($0.31) EPS. Equities research analysts predict that Everbridge will post -1.74 earnings per share for the current year.

Everbridge, Inc engages in the development of software solutions for critical event management and enterprise safety applications that automate and accelerate an organization’s operational response to critical events. Its SaaS-based CEM platform enables customers to aggregate and assess threat data, locate people at risk and responders able to assist, automate the execution of pre-defined communications processes, and track progress on executing response plans.

