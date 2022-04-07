EUNO (EUNO) Trading Up 18.3% Over Last 7 Days

EUNO (EUNO) traded 0.8% higher against the US dollar during the one day period ending at 23:00 PM Eastern on April 6th. One EUNO coin can now be purchased for approximately $0.0008 or 0.00000002 BTC on major cryptocurrency exchanges. Over the last seven days, EUNO has traded 18.3% higher against the US dollar. EUNO has a market capitalization of $5.40 million and $3,674.00 worth of EUNO was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours.

Here is how other cryptocurrencies have performed over the last 24 hours:

Compound (COMP) traded down 10.2% against the dollar and now trades at $134.04 or 0.00310045 BTC.

1X2 COIN (1X2) traded down 4.5% against the dollar and now trades at $0.38 or 0.00000870 BTC.

FYDcoin (FYD) traded 3.3% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0026 or 0.00000006 BTC.

SteepCoin (STEEP) traded down 4.5% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0004 or 0.00000001 BTC.

ImageCoin (IMG) traded up 0.2% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0050 or 0.00000012 BTC.

Netrum (NTR) traded 5% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0271 or 0.00000063 BTC.

Axe (AXE) traded 36.9% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0109 or 0.00000025 BTC.

PAXEX (PAXEX) traded down 4.5% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0004 or 0.00000001 BTC.

CENTERCOIN (CENT) traded flat against the dollar and now trades at $6,132.94 or 0.00000001 BTC.

xscoin (XSC) traded flat against the dollar and now trades at $0.0297 or 0.00000073 BTC.

EUNO Coin Profile

EUNO is a PoW/PoS coin that uses the

X11

hashing algorithm. Its launch date was June 29th, 2018. EUNO’s total supply is 6,502,445,248 coins. EUNO’s official website is www.euno.co. EUNO’s official Twitter account is @EunoCoin and its Facebook page is accessible here. The Reddit community for EUNO is /r/EunoCoinOfficial and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here.

According to CryptoCompare, “EUNO is a privacy-by-choice decentralized cryptocurrency that was established in June 2018 with the aim of becoming a leading payment medium in tomorrow's cashless society. In its bid to create a sustainable and trustworthy product, EUNO stresses the importance of fair distribution, long-term stability, and ease of use. Its flagship product EUNO·Pay will permit instant crypto-to-fiat mobile payments using near field communication (NFC) technology and offer a return on utilized coins through its in-development ACID protocol. EUNO is a self-funded project that endorses a participatory approach in the development and strategic direction through its decentralized governance system. It is supported by an international team from diverse professional backgrounds such as software engineering, product development, finance, and marketing. Our goal is to have a profitable, stable, safe, and anonymous blockchain that provides consumers and businesses unrivaled transaction processing, value, and tailored services. “

Buying and Selling EUNO

It is usually not presently possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as EUNO directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to acquire EUNO should first purchase Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as GDAX, Gemini or Changelly. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to purchase EUNO using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

