Etn. Fr. Colruyt (OTCMKTS:CUYTY) Stock Price Down 0.9%

Etn. Fr. Colruyt NV (OTCMKTS:CUYTY – Get Rating) fell 0.9% during trading on Tuesday . The stock traded as low as $10.47 and last traded at $10.47. 733 shares traded hands during mid-day trading, a decline of 31% from the average session volume of 1,057 shares. The stock had previously closed at $10.56.

CUYTY has been the subject of a number of research reports. Morgan Stanley decreased their target price on Etn. Fr. Colruyt from €42.50 ($46.70) to €39.00 ($42.86) in a research note on Friday, January 21st. Kepler Capital Markets raised shares of Etn. Fr. Colruyt from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a report on Wednesday, February 2nd. Finally, Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of Etn. Fr. Colruyt from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Tuesday, February 15th.

The stock has a 50 day moving average price of $9.98 and a 200 day moving average price of $11.07.

Etn. Fr. Colruyt NV, together with its subsidiaries, engages in the retail, wholesale, food service, and other activities in Belgium, France, and internationally. It operates through three segments: Retail, Wholesale and Foodservice, and Other Activities. As of June 17, 2021, the company operated 248 Colruyt stores, 145 OKay stores, 31 Bio-Planet stores, 45 Dreamland stores, 29 Dreambaby stores, and 3 Cru stores in Belgium and Luxembourg, as well as 85 Colruyt stores in France.

