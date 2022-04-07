Essential Utilities, Inc. (NYSE:WTRG) Shares Acquired by Zurcher Kantonalbank Zurich Cantonalbank

Zurcher Kantonalbank Zurich Cantonalbank grew its holdings in shares of Essential Utilities, Inc. (NYSE:WTRG – Get Rating) by 22.3% during the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 561,895 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 102,460 shares during the period. Zurcher Kantonalbank Zurich Cantonalbank owned 0.22% of Essential Utilities worth $30,168,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Impax Asset Management Group plc increased its holdings in shares of Essential Utilities by 26.9% during the third quarter. Impax Asset Management Group plc now owns 5,531,290 shares of the company’s stock worth $254,882,000 after purchasing an additional 1,171,223 shares during the period. Point72 Asset Management L.P. purchased a new position in Essential Utilities in the 3rd quarter worth about $31,505,000. NN Investment Partners Holdings N.V. boosted its stake in Essential Utilities by 531.3% during the fourth quarter. NN Investment Partners Holdings N.V. now owns 537,631 shares of the company’s stock valued at $28,865,000 after buying an additional 452,465 shares during the last quarter. Invesco Ltd. raised its stake in shares of Essential Utilities by 10.5% during the third quarter. Invesco Ltd. now owns 3,608,852 shares of the company’s stock valued at $166,295,000 after acquiring an additional 342,951 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Renaissance Technologies LLC bought a new position in Essential Utilities in the third quarter worth approximately $14,548,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 67.74% of the company’s stock.

Get Essential Utilities alerts:

WTRG traded down $0.24 during trading on Thursday, hitting $52.16. 9,011 shares of the company traded hands, compared to its average volume of 1,056,949. The stock’s 50-day simple moving average is $47.84 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $48.42. The company has a market cap of $13.20 billion, a PE ratio of 31.38, a P/E/G ratio of 4.77 and a beta of 0.64. The company has a current ratio of 0.65, a quick ratio of 0.49 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.11. Essential Utilities, Inc. has a 1 year low of $44.71 and a 1 year high of $53.93.

Essential Utilities ( NYSE:WTRG Get Rating ) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, February 23rd. The company reported $0.44 EPS for the quarter. Essential Utilities had a return on equity of 8.65% and a net margin of 22.98%. The company had revenue of $535.69 million during the quarter. During the same quarter last year, the firm posted $0.46 earnings per share. Equities analysts expect that Essential Utilities, Inc. will post 1.78 EPS for the current year.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, June 1st. Shareholders of record on Friday, May 13th will be issued a $0.268 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, May 12th. This represents a $1.07 annualized dividend and a yield of 2.06%. Essential Utilities’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 64.07%.

Several research firms have recently weighed in on WTRG. Evercore ISI raised shares of Essential Utilities from an “in-line” rating to an “outperform” rating and increased their price target for the company from $52.00 to $53.00 in a research note on Thursday, March 10th. StockNews.com raised shares of Essential Utilities from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Tuesday. Barclays raised their target price on shares of Essential Utilities from $51.00 to $52.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research report on Tuesday, March 15th. Finally, Zacks Investment Research downgraded shares of Essential Utilities from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating and set a $53.00 target price for the company. in a research note on Tuesday, March 29th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, one has given a hold rating and three have issued a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat, the company currently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $52.67.

Essential Utilities Company Profile (Get Rating)

Essential Utilities, Inc, through its subsidiaries, operates regulated utilities that provide water, wastewater, or natural gas services in the United States. It offers water services through operating and maintenance contract with municipal authorities and other parties. The company also provides non-utility raw water supply services for firms in the natural gas drilling industry; and water and sewer line protection solutions, and repair services to households through a third-party.

Further Reading

Receive News & Ratings for Essential Utilities Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Essential Utilities and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.