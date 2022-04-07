Eri Chaya Sells 17,150 Shares of RH (NYSE:RH) Stock

RH (NYSE:RH – Get Rating) insider Eri Chaya sold 17,150 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, March 31st. The shares were sold at an average price of $326.27, for a total value of $5,595,530.50. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available through this link.

Shares of NYSE:RH opened at $335.07 on Thursday. The business’s 50-day moving average is $376.12 and its 200 day moving average is $514.18. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.36, a current ratio of 2.91 and a quick ratio of 2.22. RH has a 1 year low of $317.00 and a 1 year high of $744.56. The firm has a market capitalization of $7.27 billion, a P/E ratio of 15.18, a P/E/G ratio of 1.13 and a beta of 2.35.

RH (NYSE:RH – Get Rating) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, March 29th. The company reported $5.66 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $5.59 by $0.07. The firm had revenue of $902.74 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $931.50 million. RH had a net margin of 18.32% and a return on equity of 85.67%. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 11.1% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the prior year, the company posted $5.07 earnings per share. On average, analysts expect that RH will post 25.9 EPS for the current year.

Several research analysts have commented on the stock. UBS Group dropped their price objective on shares of RH from $550.00 to $470.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a research note on Wednesday, March 30th. TheStreet downgraded RH from a “b-” rating to a “c+” rating in a report on Monday. Loop Capital dropped their price objective on RH from $800.00 to $700.00 in a report on Friday, April 1st. Jefferies Financial Group upgraded RH from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and reduced their target price for the stock from $634.00 to $560.00 in a research note on Wednesday, March 30th. Finally, Telsey Advisory Group lowered their price objective on shares of RH from $770.00 to $510.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a research report on Friday, March 25th. Six analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and thirteen have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the stock presently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $598.76.

Several hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of the business. Fulton Bank N.A. lifted its stake in shares of RH by 6.5% during the first quarter. Fulton Bank N.A. now owns 1,434 shares of the company’s stock worth $467,000 after buying an additional 88 shares during the period. Okabena Investment Services Inc. lifted its position in RH by 16.3% during the 4th quarter. Okabena Investment Services Inc. now owns 1,846 shares of the company’s stock worth $989,000 after acquiring an additional 259 shares during the period. Mason & Associates Inc purchased a new stake in RH during the 4th quarter valued at about $450,000. First Citizens Bank & Trust Co. increased its holdings in shares of RH by 6.7% in the fourth quarter. First Citizens Bank & Trust Co. now owns 913 shares of the company’s stock valued at $489,000 after purchasing an additional 57 shares during the period. Finally, Norges Bank purchased a new position in shares of RH in the fourth quarter worth about $85,121,000. 95.21% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

RH, together with its subsidiaries, operates as a retailer in the home furnishings. It offers products in various categories, including furniture, lighting, textiles, bathware, dÃ©cor, outdoor and garden, and child and teen furnishings. The company provides its products through its retail galleries; and Source Books, a series of catalogs, as well as online through rh.com, rhbabyandchild.com, rhteen.com, and rhmodern.com, as well as waterworks.com.

