Equity Residential (NYSE:EQR) Shares Sold by Telemus Capital LLC

Telemus Capital LLC cut its position in Equity Residential (NYSE:EQR – Get Rating) by 3.3% in the fourth quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The firm owned 11,855 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock after selling 406 shares during the period. Telemus Capital LLC’s holdings in Equity Residential were worth $1,073,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently made changes to their positions in the stock. BlackRock Inc. boosted its position in shares of Equity Residential by 1.4% in the 3rd quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 37,577,330 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $3,040,759,000 after purchasing an additional 525,049 shares during the period. Bank of America Corp DE boosted its position in shares of Equity Residential by 31.1% in the 2nd quarter. Bank of America Corp DE now owns 10,631,140 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $818,599,000 after purchasing an additional 2,519,818 shares during the period. Geode Capital Management LLC boosted its position in shares of Equity Residential by 1.8% in the 3rd quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 7,005,141 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $565,629,000 after purchasing an additional 126,520 shares during the period. Boston Partners boosted its position in shares of Equity Residential by 2.9% in the 3rd quarter. Boston Partners now owns 3,201,629 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $259,096,000 after purchasing an additional 89,751 shares during the period. Finally, Cohen & Steers Inc. boosted its position in shares of Equity Residential by 5,365.4% in the 3rd quarter. Cohen & Steers Inc. now owns 3,145,614 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $254,568,000 after purchasing an additional 3,088,059 shares during the period. 91.11% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

A number of brokerages recently issued reports on EQR. Barclays upped their target price on Equity Residential from $87.00 to $97.00 in a research report on Tuesday, January 18th. Scotiabank raised Equity Residential from a “sector underperform” rating to a “sector perform” rating and set a $90.00 price objective for the company in a research note on Thursday, December 16th. StockNews.com assumed coverage on Equity Residential in a research note on Thursday, March 31st. They set a “hold” rating for the company. Citigroup upped their price objective on Equity Residential from $85.00 to $93.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research note on Monday, December 13th. Finally, Morgan Stanley upped their price objective on Equity Residential from $90.00 to $92.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a research note on Tuesday, February 15th. Fourteen analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and four have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the company currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $90.29.

Shares of EQR stock opened at $92.62 on Thursday. The company has a market cap of $34.82 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 26.16, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 5.47 and a beta of 0.80. The stock has a 50 day simple moving average of $88.00 and a 200-day simple moving average of $86.91. Equity Residential has a 12-month low of $70.90 and a 12-month high of $93.03. The company has a current ratio of 0.70, a quick ratio of 0.70 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.75.

Equity Residential (NYSE:EQR – Get Rating) last released its quarterly earnings results on Monday, January 31st. The real estate investment trust reported $1.40 earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.80 by $0.60. The business had revenue of $645.13 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $633.11 million. Equity Residential had a return on equity of 12.37% and a net margin of 54.09%. The company’s revenue was up 5.2% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm posted $0.76 EPS. On average, equities analysts forecast that Equity Residential will post 3.44 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, April 8th. Investors of record on Monday, March 28th will be issued a $0.625 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Friday, March 25th. This represents a $2.50 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 2.70%. This is a boost from Equity Residential’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.60. Equity Residential’s dividend payout ratio is currently 70.62%.

In related news, EVP Scott Fenster sold 1,102 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, February 4th. The stock was sold at an average price of $90.13, for a total value of $99,323.26. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available at this link. Also, Director David J. Neithercut sold 100,000 shares of the stock in a transaction on Thursday, February 3rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $92.01, for a total value of $9,201,000.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last 90 days, insiders sold 108,371 shares of company stock worth $9,955,478. Insiders own 2.30% of the company’s stock.

Equity Residential operates as a real estate investment trust. It engages in the acquisition, development, and management of rental apartment properties, which includes the generation of rental and other related income through the leasing of apartment units to residents. The company was founded by Robert H.

