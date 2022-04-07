Equity Residential (NYSE:EQR) Shares Purchased by Xponance Inc.

Xponance Inc. raised its stake in Equity Residential (NYSE:EQR – Get Rating) by 35.6% in the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 23,749 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock after acquiring an additional 6,233 shares during the quarter. Xponance Inc.’s holdings in Equity Residential were worth $2,149,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently added to or reduced their stakes in EQR. Allworth Financial LP acquired a new position in shares of Equity Residential in the fourth quarter worth $29,000. CVA Family Office LLC acquired a new position in shares of Equity Residential in the fourth quarter worth $38,000. Parkside Financial Bank & Trust raised its holdings in shares of Equity Residential by 144.2% in the third quarter. Parkside Financial Bank & Trust now owns 503 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $41,000 after acquiring an additional 297 shares during the last quarter. Creative Financial Designs Inc. ADV acquired a new position in shares of Equity Residential in the fourth quarter worth $44,000. Finally, Exane Derivatives raised its holdings in shares of Equity Residential by 1,231.1% in the fourth quarter. Exane Derivatives now owns 599 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $54,000 after acquiring an additional 554 shares during the last quarter. 91.11% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

A number of equities analysts have recently weighed in on the company. Zacks Investment Research raised Equity Residential from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $93.00 price target for the company in a report on Thursday, December 9th. Mizuho lowered their price objective on Equity Residential from $98.00 to $92.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a research report on Wednesday, February 16th. Barclays lifted their price objective on Equity Residential from $87.00 to $97.00 in a research report on Tuesday, January 18th. Citigroup lifted their price objective on Equity Residential from $85.00 to $93.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research report on Monday, December 13th. Finally, Morgan Stanley lifted their price objective on Equity Residential from $90.00 to $92.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a research report on Tuesday, February 15th. Fourteen analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and four have issued a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the stock has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $90.29.

In other Equity Residential news, Director David J. Neithercut sold 100,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, February 3rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $92.01, for a total transaction of $9,201,000.00. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available at this hyperlink . Also, CAO Ian Kaufman sold 870 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, February 4th. The shares were sold at an average price of $90.13, for a total value of $78,413.10. The disclosure for this sale can be found here . Insiders have sold 108,371 shares of company stock worth $9,955,478 in the last 90 days. 2.30% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

NYSE:EQR opened at $92.62 on Thursday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.75, a quick ratio of 0.70 and a current ratio of 0.70. Equity Residential has a one year low of $70.90 and a one year high of $93.03. The business’s 50-day simple moving average is $88.00 and its 200 day simple moving average is $86.91. The stock has a market cap of $34.82 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 26.16, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 5.47 and a beta of 0.80.

Equity Residential (NYSE:EQR – Get Rating) last released its quarterly earnings results on Monday, January 31st. The real estate investment trust reported $1.40 EPS for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.80 by $0.60. Equity Residential had a return on equity of 12.37% and a net margin of 54.09%. The business had revenue of $645.13 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $633.11 million. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm posted $0.76 earnings per share. The company’s revenue was up 5.2% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, equities research analysts predict that Equity Residential will post 3.44 EPS for the current year.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, April 8th. Investors of record on Monday, March 28th will be paid a $0.625 dividend. This is a boost from Equity Residential’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.60. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Friday, March 25th. This represents a $2.50 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 2.70%. Equity Residential’s payout ratio is 70.62%.

Equity Residential operates as a real estate investment trust. It engages in the acquisition, development, and management of rental apartment properties, which includes the generation of rental and other related income through the leasing of apartment units to residents. The company was founded by Robert H.

