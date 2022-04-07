Equities Analysts Offer Predictions for PennyMac Financial Services, Inc.’s Q1 2022 Earnings (NYSE:PFSI)

PennyMac Financial Services, Inc. (NYSE:PFSI – Get Rating) – Research analysts at Piper Sandler increased their Q1 2022 earnings estimates for shares of PennyMac Financial Services in a note issued to investors on Monday, April 4th. Piper Sandler analyst K. Barker now expects that the real estate investment trust will earn $3.07 per share for the quarter, up from their prior estimate of $2.91. Piper Sandler has a “Overweight” rating and a $98.00 price objective on the stock. Piper Sandler also issued estimates for PennyMac Financial Services’ Q2 2022 earnings at $2.51 EPS, Q3 2022 earnings at $2.53 EPS, Q4 2022 earnings at $2.50 EPS, FY2022 earnings at $10.61 EPS, Q1 2023 earnings at $2.98 EPS, Q2 2023 earnings at $3.33 EPS, Q3 2023 earnings at $3.50 EPS, Q4 2023 earnings at $3.63 EPS and FY2023 earnings at $13.45 EPS.

A number of other research analysts have also recently issued reports on PFSI. Zacks Investment Research cut shares of PennyMac Financial Services from a “hold” rating to a “strong sell” rating in a report on Wednesday, February 9th. StockNews.com started coverage on shares of PennyMac Financial Services in a report on Thursday, March 31st. They issued a “hold” rating for the company. Finally, Barclays raised their price target on shares of PennyMac Financial Services from $103.00 to $113.00 in a report on Monday, January 10th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, two have issued a hold rating and five have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the company presently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $86.43.

NYSE:PFSI opened at $48.25 on Wednesday. PennyMac Financial Services has a 52 week low of $48.22 and a 52 week high of $71.52. The firm has a 50 day moving average of $57.14 and a 200 day moving average of $62.89. The company has a quick ratio of 0.18, a current ratio of 0.18 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.79. The stock has a market capitalization of $2.67 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 3.29 and a beta of 1.22.

PennyMac Financial Services (NYSE:PFSI – Get Rating) last posted its earnings results on Thursday, February 3rd. The real estate investment trust reported $3.94 EPS for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $3.40 by $0.54. PennyMac Financial Services had a net margin of 31.68% and a return on equity of 30.92%. The company had revenue of $693.81 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $780.00 million. During the same quarter in the prior year, the company posted $5.97 earnings per share.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, February 25th. Stockholders of record on Tuesday, February 15th were issued a $0.20 dividend. The ex-dividend date was Monday, February 14th. This represents a $0.80 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 1.66%. PennyMac Financial Services’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 5.45%.

In other news, CEO David Spector sold 15,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, January 13th. The stock was sold at an average price of $69.52, for a total value of $1,042,800.00. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website. Also, insider Derek Stark sold 7,222 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, March 2nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $58.87, for a total value of $425,159.14. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last three months, insiders bought 370,982 shares of company stock valued at $22,353,906 and sold 57,236 shares valued at $3,423,176. Insiders own 12.90% of the company’s stock.

Hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. Point72 Hong Kong Ltd acquired a new position in PennyMac Financial Services in the 4th quarter worth about $58,000. Wolverine Asset Management LLC acquired a new position in PennyMac Financial Services in the 3rd quarter worth about $72,000. Ensign Peak Advisors Inc acquired a new position in PennyMac Financial Services in the 4th quarter worth about $120,000. Robeco Institutional Asset Management B.V. acquired a new position in PennyMac Financial Services in the 4th quarter worth about $164,000. Finally, IFP Advisors Inc raised its holdings in PennyMac Financial Services by 18.2% in the 4th quarter. IFP Advisors Inc now owns 2,840 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $200,000 after purchasing an additional 438 shares during the period. 61.22% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

PennyMac Financial Services, Inc operates as a holding company. The firm engages in the production and servicing of U.S. residential mortgage loans. It operates through the following segments: Production, Servicing, and Investment Management. The Production segment includes mortgage loan origination, acquisition, and sale activities.

