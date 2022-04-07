Equities Analysts Issue Forecasts for National Bank Holdings Co.’s FY2023 Earnings (NYSE:NBHC)

National Bank Holdings Co. (NYSE:NBHC – Get Rating) – Equities researchers at DA Davidson lifted their FY2023 earnings estimates for National Bank in a research note issued to investors on Tuesday, April 5th. DA Davidson analyst J. Rulis now expects that the financial services provider will post earnings of $4.00 per share for the year, up from their prior estimate of $3.64.

Get National Bank alerts:

National Bank (NYSE:NBHC – Get Rating) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, January 20th. The financial services provider reported $0.74 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.61 by $0.13. The firm had revenue of $74.00 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $71.09 million. National Bank had a net margin of 30.07% and a return on equity of 11.20%. The company’s quarterly revenue was down 11.0% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the prior year, the firm posted $0.88 earnings per share.

A number of other equities analysts also recently issued reports on NBHC. Stephens raised their price objective on National Bank from $47.00 to $48.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a research report on Tuesday. Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of National Bank from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $46.00 price objective for the company in a report on Wednesday. Finally, StockNews.com initiated coverage on shares of National Bank in a report on Thursday, March 31st. They set a “hold” rating on the stock. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and three have given a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat.com, the stock currently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $46.00.

Shares of NBHC opened at $39.38 on Wednesday. National Bank has a 52-week low of $34.11 and a 52-week high of $48.24. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.05, a quick ratio of 0.85 and a current ratio of 0.87. The business’s fifty day moving average is $43.40 and its 200-day moving average is $43.32. The firm has a market cap of $1.18 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 13.08 and a beta of 0.89.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, March 15th. Stockholders of record on Friday, February 25th were issued a dividend of $0.23 per share. This is a positive change from National Bank’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.22. This represents a $0.92 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 2.34%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, February 24th. National Bank’s dividend payout ratio is currently 30.56%.

In other news, CEO G. Timothy Laney sold 10,000 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, March 16th. The shares were sold at an average price of $42.88, for a total transaction of $428,800.00. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this link. Corporate insiders own 4.80% of the company’s stock.

Institutional investors and hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in the stock. Geode Capital Management LLC grew its position in shares of National Bank by 1.0% during the 3rd quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 509,149 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $20,610,000 after acquiring an additional 5,081 shares during the period. Maryland State Retirement & Pension System bought a new stake in National Bank during the 3rd quarter valued at approximately $492,000. BNP Paribas Arbitrage SA raised its stake in National Bank by 131.5% during the 3rd quarter. BNP Paribas Arbitrage SA now owns 32,677 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $1,323,000 after purchasing an additional 18,563 shares during the period. Eagle Bay Advisors LLC raised its stake in National Bank by 24.3% during the 4th quarter. Eagle Bay Advisors LLC now owns 1,598 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $70,000 after purchasing an additional 312 shares during the period. Finally, California State Teachers Retirement System raised its stake in National Bank by 1.0% during the 3rd quarter. California State Teachers Retirement System now owns 41,095 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $1,664,000 after purchasing an additional 416 shares during the period. 97.40% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

National Bank Company Profile (Get Rating)

National Bank Holdings Corporation operates as the bank holding company for NBH Bank that provides various banking products and financial services to commercial, business, and consumer clients in the United States. It offers deposit products, including checking, savings, money market, and other deposit accounts, including fixed-rate and fixed maturity time deposits.

Featured Articles

Receive News & Ratings for National Bank Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for National Bank and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.