Equitable Trust Co. Trims Position in Aberdeen Standard Physical Silver Shares ETF (NYSEARCA:SIVR)

Equitable Trust Co. lowered its holdings in Aberdeen Standard Physical Silver Shares ETF (NYSEARCA:SIVR – Get Rating) by 82.5% in the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 18,761 shares of the company’s stock after selling 88,748 shares during the period. Equitable Trust Co.’s holdings in Aberdeen Standard Physical Silver Shares ETF were worth $420,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other institutional investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Commonwealth Equity Services LLC grew its holdings in Aberdeen Standard Physical Silver Shares ETF by 17.2% in the 4th quarter. Commonwealth Equity Services LLC now owns 39,624 shares of the company’s stock valued at $887,000 after buying an additional 5,803 shares during the period. Security National Bank purchased a new stake in Aberdeen Standard Physical Silver Shares ETF in the 4th quarter valued at about $302,000. 180 Wealth Advisors LLC lifted its stake in shares of Aberdeen Standard Physical Silver Shares ETF by 34.1% in the 4th quarter. 180 Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 61,341 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,431,000 after purchasing an additional 15,595 shares in the last quarter. Avantax Advisory Services Inc. lifted its stake in shares of Aberdeen Standard Physical Silver Shares ETF by 9.2% in the 4th quarter. Avantax Advisory Services Inc. now owns 21,487 shares of the company’s stock valued at $481,000 after purchasing an additional 1,808 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Kestra Private Wealth Services LLC acquired a new position in shares of Aberdeen Standard Physical Silver Shares ETF in the 4th quarter valued at about $656,000.

NYSEARCA SIVR opened at $23.55 on Thursday. Aberdeen Standard Physical Silver Shares ETF has a 1-year low of $20.63 and a 1-year high of $27.49. The business’s 50-day simple moving average is $23.50 and its 200-day simple moving average is $22.73.

ETFS Silver Trust (the Trust) is formed to own silver transferred to the Trust in exchange for shares issued by the Trust. The investment objective of the Trust is for the Shares to reflect the performance of the price of silver bullion, less the expenses of the Trust’s operations. ETFS Physical Silver Shares (the Shares) are issued by ETFS Silver Trust.

