Equitable Trust Co. Sells 1,526 Shares of Focus Financial Partners Inc. (NASDAQ:FOCS)

Equitable Trust Co. cut its position in Focus Financial Partners Inc. (NASDAQ:FOCS – Get Rating) by 12.4% in the fourth quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 10,791 shares of the company’s stock after selling 1,526 shares during the quarter. Equitable Trust Co.’s holdings in Focus Financial Partners were worth $644,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other institutional investors have also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Andrew Hill Investment Advisors Inc. bought a new position in Focus Financial Partners in the fourth quarter worth about $29,000. Captrust Financial Advisors increased its holdings in shares of Focus Financial Partners by 1,165.6% during the third quarter. Captrust Financial Advisors now owns 1,949 shares of the company’s stock valued at $102,000 after acquiring an additional 1,795 shares in the last quarter. Advisor Group Holdings Inc. increased its holdings in shares of Focus Financial Partners by 12.1% during the third quarter. Advisor Group Holdings Inc. now owns 2,353 shares of the company’s stock valued at $123,000 after acquiring an additional 254 shares in the last quarter. Strs Ohio increased its holdings in shares of Focus Financial Partners by 287.5% during the fourth quarter. Strs Ohio now owns 3,100 shares of the company’s stock valued at $185,000 after acquiring an additional 2,300 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Sound View Wealth Advisors Group LLC acquired a new position in shares of Focus Financial Partners during the fourth quarter valued at about $209,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 88.86% of the company’s stock.

Shares of NASDAQ FOCS opened at $43.40 on Thursday. The business’s 50 day moving average price is $48.43 and its 200 day moving average price is $55.68. The firm has a market cap of $3.34 billion, a P/E ratio of 257.13, a P/E/G ratio of 0.56 and a beta of 1.23. Focus Financial Partners Inc. has a 52 week low of $41.76 and a 52 week high of $69.13. The company has a quick ratio of 3.15, a current ratio of 3.15 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.14.

Focus Financial Partners ( NASDAQ:FOCS Get Rating ) last issued its earnings results on Thursday, February 17th. The company reported $1.01 EPS for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.97 by $0.04. Focus Financial Partners had a return on equity of 24.59% and a net margin of 0.58%. The firm had revenue of $523.89 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $484.05 million. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm earned $0.74 earnings per share. Focus Financial Partners’s revenue for the quarter was up 38.0% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, research analysts expect that Focus Financial Partners Inc. will post 4.38 earnings per share for the current year.

Several research firms have recently issued reports on FOCS. BMO Capital Markets upped their price objective on shares of Focus Financial Partners from $77.00 to $85.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a report on Friday, December 10th. Zacks Investment Research downgraded shares of Focus Financial Partners from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Monday, February 28th. The Goldman Sachs Group cut their price objective on shares of Focus Financial Partners from $75.00 to $65.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a report on Thursday, March 31st. Finally, Raymond James cut their price objective on shares of Focus Financial Partners from $66.00 to $60.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a report on Tuesday. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and six have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, Focus Financial Partners currently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $72.14.

Focus Financial Partners Company Profile

Focus Financial Partners Inc provides wealth management services to primarily ultra-high and high net worth individuals, families, and business entities. Its wealth management services include investment advice, financial and tax planning, consulting, tax return preparation, family office services, and other services.

