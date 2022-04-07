Equitable Trust Co. Purchases 1,349 Shares of Wayfair Inc. (NYSE:W)

Equitable Trust Co. grew its stake in Wayfair Inc. (NYSE:W – Get Rating) by 96.4% during the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 2,749 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 1,349 shares during the period. Equitable Trust Co.’s holdings in Wayfair were worth $523,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

Several other hedge funds also recently added to or reduced their stakes in W. Destiny Wealth Partners LLC bought a new stake in shares of Wayfair in the 3rd quarter valued at approximately $51,000. Gables Capital Management Inc. bought a new stake in Wayfair during the 3rd quarter worth approximately $51,000. CWM LLC bought a new stake in Wayfair during the 4th quarter worth approximately $55,000. Signaturefd LLC grew its position in Wayfair by 18.7% during the 3rd quarter. Signaturefd LLC now owns 324 shares of the company’s stock worth $83,000 after acquiring an additional 51 shares during the last quarter. Finally, AdvisorNet Financial Inc grew its position in Wayfair by 61.3% during the 3rd quarter. AdvisorNet Financial Inc now owns 566 shares of the company’s stock worth $145,000 after acquiring an additional 215 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors own 85.38% of the company’s stock.

Get Wayfair alerts:

W has been the topic of a number of research analyst reports. JPMorgan Chase & Co. decreased their price target on Wayfair from $120.00 to $108.00 and set an “underweight” rating on the stock in a research report on Friday, February 25th. Wells Fargo & Company decreased their price target on Wayfair from $250.00 to $195.00 in a research report on Wednesday, January 5th. StockNews.com began coverage on Wayfair in a research report on Thursday, March 31st. They set a “sell” rating on the stock. DA Davidson reduced their price objective on Wayfair from $360.00 to $165.00 in a report on Friday, February 25th. Finally, UBS Group reduced their price objective on Wayfair from $150.00 to $135.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a report on Friday, February 25th. Eight analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, seven have assigned a hold rating and eleven have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the company has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $211.25.

W opened at $106.95 on Thursday. Wayfair Inc. has a 12 month low of $100.57 and a 12 month high of $339.56. The company has a fifty day simple moving average of $129.12 and a 200 day simple moving average of $192.12. The stock has a market cap of $11.24 billion, a P/E ratio of -78.07 and a beta of 2.85.

Wayfair (NYSE:W – Get Rating) last released its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, February 24th. The company reported ($0.92) EPS for the quarter, missing the Zacks’ consensus estimate of ($0.70) by ($0.22). Wayfair had a negative net margin of 0.96% and a negative return on equity of 10.52%. The firm had revenue of $3.25 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $3.28 billion. During the same quarter in the prior year, the company earned $0.44 EPS. Wayfair’s quarterly revenue was down 11.4% on a year-over-year basis. On average, research analysts predict that Wayfair Inc. will post -6.9 earnings per share for the current year.

In other Wayfair news, CTO Fiona Tan sold 2,618 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Monday, April 4th. The stock was sold at an average price of $115.78, for a total transaction of $303,112.04. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through the SEC website. Also, CFO Michael D. Fleisher sold 5,292 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, January 19th. The stock was sold at an average price of $160.05, for a total value of $846,984.60. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last quarter, insiders have sold 16,440 shares of company stock valued at $2,434,889. Corporate insiders own 27.53% of the company’s stock.

Wayfair Profile (Get Rating)

Wayfair, Inc engages in an online home furnishing store. It operates through the U.S. and International segments. The U.S. segment consists of amounts earned through product sales through the Company’s five distinct sites in the U.S. and through websites operated by third parties in the U.S. The International segment is composed of earnings through products sales in international sites.

Read More

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding W? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Wayfair Inc. (NYSE:W – Get Rating).

Receive News & Ratings for Wayfair Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Wayfair and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.