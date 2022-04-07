Equitable Trust Co. Lowers Holdings in Aflac Incorporated (NYSE:AFL)

Equitable Trust Co. decreased its holdings in Aflac Incorporated (NYSE:AFL – Get Rating) by 1.9% in the 4th quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The firm owned 10,100 shares of the financial services provider’s stock after selling 200 shares during the quarter. Equitable Trust Co.’s holdings in Aflac were worth $590,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also bought and sold shares of the company. Insight Folios Inc boosted its stake in shares of Aflac by 3.2% in the fourth quarter. Insight Folios Inc now owns 5,655 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $330,000 after purchasing an additional 176 shares during the period. Colony Group LLC boosted its stake in shares of Aflac by 3.1% in the third quarter. Colony Group LLC now owns 6,298 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $328,000 after purchasing an additional 187 shares during the period. Wedbush Securities Inc. boosted its stake in shares of Aflac by 1.0% in the fourth quarter. Wedbush Securities Inc. now owns 19,303 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $1,127,000 after purchasing an additional 189 shares during the period. Eads & Heald Wealth Management boosted its stake in shares of Aflac by 0.4% in the third quarter. Eads & Heald Wealth Management now owns 42,877 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $2,235,000 after purchasing an additional 190 shares during the period. Finally, Donald L. Hagan LLC boosted its stake in shares of Aflac by 1.7% in the fourth quarter. Donald L. Hagan LLC now owns 11,395 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $665,000 after purchasing an additional 191 shares during the period. 65.53% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

AFL has been the topic of several analyst reports. Raymond James raised their target price on shares of Aflac from $60.00 to $67.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a report on Monday, February 7th. UBS Group raised their target price on shares of Aflac from $54.00 to $61.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a report on Wednesday, January 12th. Truist Financial raised their target price on shares of Aflac from $53.00 to $63.00 in a report on Friday, February 4th. Wolfe Research initiated coverage on shares of Aflac in a report on Friday, January 21st. They issued a “market perform” rating and a $63.00 target price on the stock. Finally, Jefferies Financial Group initiated coverage on shares of Aflac in a report on Tuesday, January 25th. They issued a “hold” rating and a $60.00 target price on the stock. Two analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, five have given a hold rating and four have assigned a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the stock has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $61.45.

In related news, Director Toshihiko Fukuzawa sold 1,300 shares of Aflac stock in a transaction on Friday, March 25th. The shares were sold at an average price of $65.50, for a total value of $85,150.00. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website . Also, VP June P. Howard sold 9,070 shares of Aflac stock in a transaction on Wednesday, March 9th. The shares were sold at an average price of $60.69, for a total transaction of $550,458.30. The disclosure for this sale can be found here . Over the last 90 days, insiders have sold 53,993 shares of company stock worth $3,441,526. Insiders own 1.10% of the company’s stock.

Shares of AFL opened at $65.07 on Thursday. The company has a current ratio of 0.06, a quick ratio of 0.06 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.24. The firm has a market cap of $42.29 billion, a PE ratio of 10.20, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.41 and a beta of 0.94. The company’s 50 day simple moving average is $62.99 and its 200-day simple moving average is $59.04. Aflac Incorporated has a 12-month low of $51.15 and a 12-month high of $66.97.

Aflac (NYSE:AFL – Get Rating) last announced its earnings results on Wednesday, February 2nd. The financial services provider reported $1.28 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.25 by $0.03. The business had revenue of $5.43 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $5.24 billion. Aflac had a net margin of 19.57% and a return on equity of 12.12%. The company’s revenue for the quarter was down 8.1% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period last year, the firm posted $1.07 earnings per share. As a group, equities research analysts forecast that Aflac Incorporated will post 5.27 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Aflac Incorporated, through its subsidiaries, provides supplemental health and life insurance products. It operates through two segments, Aflac Japan and Aflac U.S. The Aflac Japan segment offers cancer, medical, nursing care income support, GIFT, and whole and term life insurance products, as well as WAYS and child endowment plans under saving type insurance products in Japan.

