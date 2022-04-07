Equitable Trust Co. Has $548,000 Stake in Veeva Systems Inc. (NYSE:VEEV)

Equitable Trust Co. trimmed its stake in Veeva Systems Inc. (NYSE:VEEV – Get Rating) by 12.2% in the fourth quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 2,144 shares of the technology company’s stock after selling 298 shares during the period. Equitable Trust Co.’s holdings in Veeva Systems were worth $548,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Ten Capital Wealth Advisors LLC acquired a new stake in Veeva Systems during the 4th quarter worth about $29,000. First Quadrant L P CA acquired a new stake in Veeva Systems during the 3rd quarter worth about $34,000. Amplius Wealth Advisors LLC acquired a new stake in Veeva Systems during the 4th quarter worth about $31,000. Liberty Wealth Management LLC grew its holdings in Veeva Systems by 312.9% during the 3rd quarter. Liberty Wealth Management LLC now owns 128 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $38,000 after acquiring an additional 97 shares during the period. Finally, Altshuler Shaham Ltd acquired a new stake in Veeva Systems during the 3rd quarter worth about $46,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 90.93% of the company’s stock.

Get Veeva Systems alerts:

Veeva Systems stock opened at $207.48 on Thursday. Veeva Systems Inc. has a 52 week low of $166.48 and a 52 week high of $343.96. The company’s 50 day moving average price is $211.14 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $255.16. The stock has a market cap of $31.90 billion, a P/E ratio of 78.89, a P/E/G ratio of 4.33 and a beta of 0.78.

Veeva Systems ( NYSE:VEEV Get Rating ) last posted its earnings results on Wednesday, March 2nd. The technology company reported $0.60 EPS for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.59 by $0.01. Veeva Systems had a net margin of 23.09% and a return on equity of 15.61%. The firm had revenue of $485.50 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $479.98 million. During the same quarter last year, the firm earned $0.54 EPS. As a group, sell-side analysts expect that Veeva Systems Inc. will post 2.76 EPS for the current fiscal year.

VEEV has been the subject of several research reports. Needham & Company LLC reduced their target price on Veeva Systems from $327.00 to $270.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research note on Thursday, March 3rd. Citigroup reduced their target price on Veeva Systems from $349.00 to $278.00 in a research note on Tuesday, March 1st. Guggenheim reduced their target price on Veeva Systems from $350.00 to $255.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research note on Thursday, March 3rd. Bank of America downgraded Veeva Systems from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating and reduced their target price for the company from $300.00 to $220.00 in a research note on Thursday, March 3rd. Finally, Robert W. Baird reduced their target price on Veeva Systems from $303.00 to $288.00 in a research note on Thursday, March 3rd. Seven research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and fourteen have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, Veeva Systems has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $285.58.

In related news, Director Paul J. Sekhri sold 11,000 shares of Veeva Systems stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, March 31st. The shares were sold at an average price of $214.02, for a total value of $2,354,220.00. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website. Insiders own 13.18% of the company’s stock.

About Veeva Systems (Get Rating)

Veeva Systems Inc provides cloud-based software for the life sciences industry in North America, Europe, the Asia Pacific, the Middle East, Africa, and Latin America. The company offers Veeva Commercial Cloud, a suite of software, data, and analytics solutions, which include Veeva customer relationship management (CRM) and Veeva Medical CRM, Veeva CLM, Veeva CRM Approved Email, Veeva CRM Engage, Veeva Align, Veeva CRM Events Management, Veeva Nitro, Veeva Andi, Veeva OpenData, Veeva Link, Veeva Network Customer Master, Veeva Crossix, Veeva Data Cloud, and MyVeeva for Doctors; and Veeva Vault, a cloud-based enterprise content and data management applications for managing commercial functions, including sales and marketing, and medical content and communications, as well as research and development functions, such as clinical, regulatory, quality, and safety.

Featured Articles

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding VEEV? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Veeva Systems Inc. (NYSE:VEEV – Get Rating).

Receive News & Ratings for Veeva Systems Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Veeva Systems and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.