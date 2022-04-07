Equitable Trust Co. Has $461,000 Position in First Northwest Bancorp (NASDAQ:FNWB)

Equitable Trust Co. grew its position in First Northwest Bancorp (NASDAQ:FNWB – Get Rating) by 8.7% in the 4th quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 22,835 shares of the financial services provider’s stock after buying an additional 1,830 shares during the quarter. Equitable Trust Co.’s holdings in First Northwest Bancorp were worth $461,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other large investors have also recently modified their holdings of the company. WINTON GROUP Ltd grew its holdings in shares of First Northwest Bancorp by 7.9% during the 3rd quarter. WINTON GROUP Ltd now owns 11,914 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $209,000 after purchasing an additional 869 shares during the last quarter. Advisor Group Holdings Inc. grew its holdings in shares of First Northwest Bancorp by 16.6% during the 3rd quarter. Advisor Group Holdings Inc. now owns 10,375 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $182,000 after purchasing an additional 1,475 shares during the last quarter. Royal Bank of Canada grew its holdings in shares of First Northwest Bancorp by 243.4% during the 2nd quarter. Royal Bank of Canada now owns 2,311 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $41,000 after purchasing an additional 1,638 shares during the last quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC grew its holdings in shares of First Northwest Bancorp by 1.8% during the 3rd quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 97,578 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $1,713,000 after purchasing an additional 1,716 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Captrust Financial Advisors grew its holdings in shares of First Northwest Bancorp by 4.3% during the 3rd quarter. Captrust Financial Advisors now owns 47,530 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $835,000 after purchasing an additional 1,980 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors own 60.16% of the company’s stock.

FNWB opened at $22.54 on Thursday. First Northwest Bancorp has a fifty-two week low of $15.94 and a fifty-two week high of $23.77. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.63, a current ratio of 0.92 and a quick ratio of 0.92. The firm has a market capitalization of $225.54 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 13.50 and a beta of 0.90. The company’s 50 day moving average price is $22.72 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $20.24.

First Northwest Bancorp ( NASDAQ:FNWB Get Rating ) last posted its earnings results on Wednesday, January 26th. The financial services provider reported $0.56 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.27 by $0.29. First Northwest Bancorp had a net margin of 19.44% and a return on equity of 8.24%. The firm had revenue of $20.59 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $17.48 million.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, February 25th. Stockholders of record on Friday, February 11th were paid a $0.07 dividend. This represents a $0.28 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 1.24%. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, February 10th. First Northwest Bancorp’s dividend payout ratio is currently 16.77%.

FNWB has been the topic of several research reports. StockNews.com initiated coverage on shares of First Northwest Bancorp in a report on Thursday, March 31st. They set a “buy” rating on the stock. Piper Sandler raised shares of First Northwest Bancorp from a “neutral” rating to an “overweight” rating and boosted their target price for the stock from $19.50 to $24.00 in a report on Friday, January 28th. Zacks Investment Research lowered shares of First Northwest Bancorp from a “strong-buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Wednesday, March 30th. Finally, Hovde Group started coverage on shares of First Northwest Bancorp in a report on Monday, December 20th. They set an “outperform” rating and a $23.00 target price on the stock.

First Northwest Bancorp (Washington) is a bank holding company. It engages in the provision of commercial, mortgage, and lending activities and investment. Its offerings include saving account, certificate of deposits, money market, credit card, fixed rate loans, mortgages, mutual funds, insurances and education savings account.

