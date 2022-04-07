Equitable Trust Co. Grows Position in Mondelez International, Inc. (NASDAQ:MDLZ)

Equitable Trust Co. raised its position in shares of Mondelez International, Inc. (NASDAQ:MDLZ – Get Rating) by 15.7% in the 4th quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 10,673 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 1,446 shares during the quarter. Equitable Trust Co.’s holdings in Mondelez International were worth $707,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in MDLZ. MCF Advisors LLC lifted its stake in shares of Mondelez International by 206.4% in the 3rd quarter. MCF Advisors LLC now owns 530 shares of the company’s stock valued at $31,000 after purchasing an additional 357 shares during the last quarter. Benjamin Edwards Inc. lifted its stake in shares of Mondelez International by 246.9% in the 3rd quarter. Benjamin Edwards Inc. now owns 555 shares of the company’s stock valued at $32,000 after purchasing an additional 395 shares during the last quarter. Clean Yield Group lifted its stake in shares of Mondelez International by 82.0% in the 3rd quarter. Clean Yield Group now owns 728 shares of the company’s stock valued at $42,000 after purchasing an additional 328 shares during the last quarter. Capital Directions Investment Advisors LLC bought a new stake in shares of Mondelez International in the 3rd quarter valued at approximately $43,000. Finally, MV Capital Management Inc. lifted its stake in shares of Mondelez International by 37.4% in the 3rd quarter. MV Capital Management Inc. now owns 749 shares of the company’s stock valued at $44,000 after purchasing an additional 204 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 76.42% of the company’s stock.

Get Mondelez International alerts:

In other news, EVP Maurizio Brusadelli sold 26,500 shares of Mondelez International stock in a transaction on Friday, February 25th. The stock was sold at an average price of $65.09, for a total value of $1,724,885.00. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available through this link. Company insiders own 0.90% of the company’s stock.

MDLZ opened at $63.21 on Thursday. Mondelez International, Inc. has a 52 week low of $57.63 and a 52 week high of $69.47. The stock’s fifty day moving average is $64.08 and its two-hundred day moving average is $63.17. The company has a market capitalization of $88.18 billion, a P/E ratio of 20.79, a PEG ratio of 2.80 and a beta of 0.70. The company has a quick ratio of 0.54, a current ratio of 0.74 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.62.

Mondelez International (NASDAQ:MDLZ – Get Rating) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, January 27th. The company reported $0.71 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.72 by ($0.01). Mondelez International had a net margin of 14.97% and a return on equity of 14.58%. The company had revenue of $7.66 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $7.58 billion. During the same quarter in the prior year, the business posted $0.67 earnings per share. The company’s revenue was up 4.9% compared to the same quarter last year. Equities analysts anticipate that Mondelez International, Inc. will post 3.04 earnings per share for the current year.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, April 14th. Stockholders of record on Thursday, March 31st will be issued a $0.35 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Wednesday, March 30th. This represents a $1.40 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 2.21%. Mondelez International’s dividend payout ratio is presently 46.05%.

Several research firms have recently issued reports on MDLZ. Mizuho began coverage on Mondelez International in a research note on Wednesday, January 26th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $77.00 price objective for the company. UBS Group began coverage on Mondelez International in a research note on Wednesday, March 30th. They set a “buy” rating and a $73.00 price target for the company. Jefferies Financial Group raised their price target on Mondelez International from $72.00 to $76.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Wednesday, January 5th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. decreased their price target on Mondelez International from $75.00 to $72.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a research note on Tuesday, March 22nd. Finally, BMO Capital Markets raised their price target on Mondelez International from $67.00 to $75.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research note on Monday, January 31st. One analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and twelve have given a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat, the company has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $72.45.

Mondelez International Company Profile (Get Rating)

Mondelez International, Inc, through its subsidiaries, manufactures, markets, and sells snack food and beverage products in the Latin America, North America, Asia, the Middle East, Africa, and Europe. It provides biscuits, including cookies, crackers, and salted snacks; chocolates; and gums and candies, as well as various cheese and grocery, and powdered beverage products.

See Also

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding MDLZ? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Mondelez International, Inc. (NASDAQ:MDLZ – Get Rating).

Receive News & Ratings for Mondelez International Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Mondelez International and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.