Equitable Trust Co. Boosts Holdings in The Charles Schwab Co. (NYSE:SCHW)

Equitable Trust Co. increased its holdings in The Charles Schwab Co. (NYSE:SCHW – Get Rating) by 10.6% during the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 5,146 shares of the financial services provider’s stock after buying an additional 493 shares during the quarter. Equitable Trust Co.’s holdings in Charles Schwab were worth $433,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds have also bought and sold shares of the stock. Ieq Capital LLC boosted its holdings in shares of Charles Schwab by 23.3% in the fourth quarter. Ieq Capital LLC now owns 122,191 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $10,276,000 after buying an additional 23,078 shares during the last quarter. Affinity Capital Advisors LLC raised its stake in Charles Schwab by 13.8% during the 4th quarter. Affinity Capital Advisors LLC now owns 4,407 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $371,000 after acquiring an additional 533 shares during the period. Xponance Inc. raised its stake in Charles Schwab by 25.4% during the 4th quarter. Xponance Inc. now owns 95,188 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $8,005,000 after acquiring an additional 19,285 shares during the period. CWM LLC bought a new stake in Charles Schwab during the 4th quarter worth approximately $1,493,000. Finally, Riverwater Partners LLC bought a new stake in Charles Schwab during the 4th quarter worth approximately $741,000. 71.58% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

A number of research firms have commented on SCHW. The Goldman Sachs Group raised their target price on shares of Charles Schwab from $83.00 to $94.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research note on Tuesday, January 11th. JMP Securities cut shares of Charles Schwab from an “outperform” rating to a “market perform” rating in a research note on Monday, January 10th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft reduced their price objective on shares of Charles Schwab from $122.00 to $121.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research report on Monday, January 31st. Morgan Stanley lifted their price objective on shares of Charles Schwab from $130.00 to $132.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research report on Tuesday, February 1st. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. lifted their price objective on shares of Charles Schwab from $100.00 to $107.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research report on Wednesday, January 19th. Six analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and fourteen have issued a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the stock currently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $96.78.

In related news, Chairman Charles R. Schwab sold 60,000 shares of Charles Schwab stock in a transaction dated Monday, January 10th. The stock was sold at an average price of $90.07, for a total value of $5,404,200.00. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this hyperlink . Also, President Richard A. Wurster sold 61,423 shares of Charles Schwab stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, February 9th. The shares were sold at an average price of $94.62, for a total value of $5,811,844.26. The disclosure for this sale can be found here . Insiders have sold 635,585 shares of company stock valued at $57,204,925 over the last three months. Insiders own 7.50% of the company’s stock.

Shares of SCHW opened at $80.87 on Thursday. The company’s fifty day moving average is $86.40 and its 200 day moving average is $83.74. The Charles Schwab Co. has a fifty-two week low of $63.46 and a fifty-two week high of $96.24. The stock has a market capitalization of $146.75 billion, a PE ratio of 28.68, a P/E/G ratio of 0.96 and a beta of 1.00. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.41, a quick ratio of 0.41 and a current ratio of 0.41.

Charles Schwab (NYSE:SCHW – Get Rating) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, January 18th. The financial services provider reported $0.86 EPS for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.88 by ($0.02). The firm had revenue of $4.71 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $4.84 billion. Charles Schwab had a return on equity of 14.04% and a net margin of 31.61%. During the same period in the previous year, the firm earned $0.74 earnings per share. As a group, research analysts forecast that The Charles Schwab Co. will post 3.95 earnings per share for the current year.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, February 25th. Stockholders of record on Friday, February 11th were paid a dividend of $0.20 per share. This is a positive change from Charles Schwab’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.18. This represents a $0.80 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 0.99%. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, February 10th. Charles Schwab’s payout ratio is currently 28.37%.

The Charles Schwab Corporation, together with its subsidiaries, provides wealth management, securities brokerage, banking, asset management, custody, and financial advisory services. The company operates in two segments, Investor Services and Advisor Services. The Investor Services segment provides retail brokerage, investment advisory, banking and trust, retirement plan, and other corporate brokerage services; equity compensation plan sponsors full-service recordkeeping for stock plans, stock options, restricted stock, performance shares, and stock appreciation rights; and retail investor and mutual fund clearing services, as well as compliance solutions.

