Epic Cash (EPIC) One Day Trading Volume Tops $143,136.00

Epic Cash (EPIC) traded 20.6% lower against the U.S. dollar during the 24-hour period ending at 0:00 AM ET on April 6th. During the last seven days, Epic Cash has traded 1.5% higher against the U.S. dollar. One Epic Cash coin can now be bought for approximately $2.48 or 0.00005719 BTC on exchanges. Epic Cash has a total market cap of $34.79 million and $143,136.00 worth of Epic Cash was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours.

Here’s how similar cryptocurrencies have performed during the last 24 hours:

Epic Cash Coin Profile

Epic Cash (CRYPTO:EPIC) is a coin. Epic Cash’s total supply is 14,019,300 coins. The Reddit community for Epic Cash is https://reddit.com/r/epiccash and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here . Epic Cash’s official website is epic.tech . Epic Cash’s official Twitter account is @EpicCashTech and its Facebook page is accessible here . Epic Cash’s official message board is medium.com/epic-cash

According to CryptoCompare, “EPIC is a community-driven project based on the fair distribution principle and will never have a pre-mine or an ICO. EPIC is a tech company that aims to create supporting tools to make the crypto world easier for the trader. “

Buying and Selling Epic Cash

