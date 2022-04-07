EPAM Systems (NYSE:EPAM) Price Target Cut to $450.00

EPAM Systems (NYSE:EPAM – Get Rating) had its price objective lowered by analysts at Morgan Stanley from $830.00 to $450.00 in a research note issued to investors on Tuesday, The Fly reports. The firm presently has an “overweight” rating on the information technology services provider’s stock. Morgan Stanley’s target price would indicate a potential upside of 63.36% from the stock’s previous close.

A number of other brokerages have also recently weighed in on EPAM. Barclays dropped their target price on shares of EPAM Systems from $770.00 to $555.00 in a report on Tuesday, February 22nd. Needham & Company LLC dropped their target price on shares of EPAM Systems from $650.00 to $285.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a report on Friday, March 11th. StockNews.com assumed coverage on shares of EPAM Systems in a report on Thursday, March 31st. They issued a “hold” rating on the stock. TheStreet cut shares of EPAM Systems from a “b” rating to a “c+” rating in a report on Friday, February 25th. Finally, Bank of America cut shares of EPAM Systems from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating in a report on Monday, February 28th. Four research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and eight have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the stock has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $474.10.

Shares of NYSE:EPAM opened at $275.47 on Tuesday. The stock has a market capitalization of $15.67 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 33.80, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.35 and a beta of 1.81. EPAM Systems has a 1-year low of $168.59 and a 1-year high of $725.40. The company’s fifty day moving average is $334.38 and its two-hundred day moving average is $518.21. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.01, a quick ratio of 2.97 and a current ratio of 2.97.

EPAM Systems ( NYSE:EPAM Get Rating ) last issued its earnings results on Thursday, February 17th. The information technology services provider reported $2.50 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $2.11 by $0.39. The company had revenue of $1.11 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $1.09 billion. EPAM Systems had a net margin of 12.82% and a return on equity of 21.10%. The firm’s revenue was up 53.0% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the prior year, the company earned $1.59 earnings per share. Sell-side analysts expect that EPAM Systems will post 8.59 EPS for the current fiscal year.

A number of institutional investors and hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in the stock. BlackRock Inc. grew its position in EPAM Systems by 31.1% in the 4th quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 4,644,619 shares of the information technology services provider’s stock valued at $3,104,696,000 after buying an additional 1,102,837 shares in the last quarter. Morgan Stanley grew its position in EPAM Systems by 0.9% in the 3rd quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 4,586,951 shares of the information technology services provider’s stock valued at $2,616,763,000 after buying an additional 41,703 shares in the last quarter. State Street Corp grew its position in EPAM Systems by 80.3% in the 4th quarter. State Street Corp now owns 2,265,288 shares of the information technology services provider’s stock valued at $1,514,232,000 after buying an additional 1,008,720 shares in the last quarter. Alliancebernstein L.P. boosted its position in shares of EPAM Systems by 30.6% during the 4th quarter. Alliancebernstein L.P. now owns 1,318,132 shares of the information technology services provider’s stock valued at $881,105,000 after purchasing an additional 308,920 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Invesco Ltd. boosted its position in shares of EPAM Systems by 15.1% during the 4th quarter. Invesco Ltd. now owns 1,248,638 shares of the information technology services provider’s stock valued at $834,651,000 after purchasing an additional 163,752 shares in the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 92.65% of the company’s stock.

EPAM Systems, Inc engages in the provision of software product development and digital platform engineering services. It operates through the following geographical segments: North America, Europe, and Russia. The company was founded by Leonid Lozner and Arkadiy Dobkin in 1993 and is headquartered in Newtown, PA.

