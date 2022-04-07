EPAM Systems, Inc. (NYSE:EPAM) Receives $499.10 Average PT from Brokerages

Shares of EPAM Systems, Inc. (NYSE:EPAM – Get Rating) have been given an average recommendation of “Buy” by the fourteen research firms that are currently covering the company, Marketbeat Ratings reports. Four analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and six have assigned a buy rating to the company. The average twelve-month price target among brokerages that have covered the stock in the last year is $474.10.

A number of equities research analysts recently commented on the company. Citigroup decreased their price target on EPAM Systems from $680.00 to $325.00 in a research report on Tuesday, March 1st. Barclays decreased their price target on EPAM Systems from $770.00 to $555.00 in a research report on Tuesday, February 22nd. Stifel Nicolaus decreased their price target on EPAM Systems from $630.00 to $385.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research report on Tuesday, March 1st. Needham & Company LLC reduced their price objective on EPAM Systems from $650.00 to $285.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a report on Friday, March 11th. Finally, Piper Sandler reduced their price objective on EPAM Systems from $410.00 to $359.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a report on Friday, April 1st.

Get EPAM Systems alerts:

A number of hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. Koshinski Asset Management Inc. bought a new position in shares of EPAM Systems in the 3rd quarter valued at about $29,000. HM Payson & Co. bought a new position in shares of EPAM Systems in the 4th quarter valued at about $35,000. UMB Bank N A MO bought a new position in shares of EPAM Systems in the 4th quarter valued at about $40,000. Covestor Ltd bought a new position in shares of EPAM Systems in the 4th quarter valued at about $43,000. Finally, EverSource Wealth Advisors LLC bought a new position in shares of EPAM Systems in the 4th quarter valued at about $46,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 92.65% of the company’s stock.

EPAM traded up $3.12 on Monday, hitting $278.59. 11,897 shares of the stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 1,648,882. EPAM Systems has a 52 week low of $168.59 and a 52 week high of $725.40. The company has a current ratio of 2.97, a quick ratio of 2.97 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.01. The firm has a market capitalization of $15.85 billion, a PE ratio of 33.64, a P/E/G ratio of 1.28 and a beta of 1.81. The business has a fifty day moving average price of $334.38 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $518.21.

EPAM Systems (NYSE:EPAM – Get Rating) last released its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, February 17th. The information technology services provider reported $2.50 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $2.11 by $0.39. EPAM Systems had a return on equity of 21.10% and a net margin of 12.82%. The company had revenue of $1.11 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.09 billion. During the same period in the prior year, the company posted $1.59 EPS. The company’s revenue was up 53.0% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, equities research analysts forecast that EPAM Systems will post 8.59 EPS for the current fiscal year.

EPAM Systems Company Profile (Get Rating)

EPAM Systems, Inc engages in the provision of software product development and digital platform engineering services. It operates through the following geographical segments: North America, Europe, and Russia. The company was founded by Leonid Lozner and Arkadiy Dobkin in 1993 and is headquartered in Newtown, PA.

Featured Stories

Receive News & Ratings for EPAM Systems Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for EPAM Systems and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.