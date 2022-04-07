Entegris, Inc. (NASDAQ:ENTG) Expected to Announce Quarterly Sales of $640.22 Million

Equities research analysts expect Entegris, Inc. (NASDAQ:ENTG – Get Rating) to report sales of $640.22 million for the current quarter, according to Zacks. Five analysts have issued estimates for Entegris’ earnings, with estimates ranging from $630.50 million to $645.40 million. Entegris reported sales of $512.84 million during the same quarter last year, which would suggest a positive year over year growth rate of 24.8%. The company is expected to issue its next quarterly earnings report on Monday, January 1st.

According to Zacks, analysts expect that Entegris will report full-year sales of $2.69 billion for the current year, with estimates ranging from $2.68 billion to $2.71 billion. For the next fiscal year, analysts expect that the firm will post sales of $3.03 billion, with estimates ranging from $2.92 billion to $3.11 billion. Zacks Investment Research’s sales averages are an average based on a survey of analysts that follow Entegris.

Get Entegris alerts:

Entegris (NASDAQ:ENTG – Get Rating) last announced its earnings results on Tuesday, February 1st. The semiconductor company reported $0.96 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.89 by $0.07. Entegris had a net margin of 17.80% and a return on equity of 29.95%. The firm had revenue of $635.20 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $592.51 million. During the same period in the prior year, the company earned $0.71 EPS. The business’s revenue was up 22.6% compared to the same quarter last year.

A number of equities analysts have recently issued reports on ENTG shares. Mizuho upgraded shares of Entegris from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $158.00 price objective on the stock in a research note on Wednesday, February 2nd. KeyCorp began coverage on Entegris in a report on Tuesday, December 14th. They set an “overweight” rating and a $183.00 target price on the stock. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft raised Entegris from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $160.00 target price on the stock in a report on Wednesday, January 19th. Seaport Res Ptn raised Entegris from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating in a report on Tuesday, January 18th. Finally, Zacks Investment Research downgraded Entegris from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Tuesday. Three analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and nine have issued a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the company presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $165.70.

In related news, COO Todd James Edlund sold 24,289 shares of Entegris stock in a transaction on Wednesday, March 30th. The shares were sold at an average price of $137.32, for a total transaction of $3,335,365.48. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website. Also, CFO Gregory B. Graves sold 12,142 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, March 31st. The stock was sold at an average price of $133.10, for a total transaction of $1,616,100.20. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last three months, insiders have sold 49,257 shares of company stock valued at $6,606,256. Corporate insiders own 0.61% of the company’s stock.

Institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in the business. Capitolis Advisors LLC bought a new stake in Entegris during the 3rd quarter valued at $18,207,000. YorkBridge Wealth Partners LLC grew its holdings in shares of Entegris by 4.8% during the fourth quarter. YorkBridge Wealth Partners LLC now owns 3,327 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock valued at $461,000 after buying an additional 153 shares in the last quarter. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. grew its holdings in shares of Entegris by 9.0% during the third quarter. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. now owns 2,327,151 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock valued at $292,989,000 after buying an additional 191,975 shares in the last quarter. OneAscent Wealth Management LLC acquired a new stake in Entegris during the third quarter valued at $286,000. Finally, Hallmark Capital Management Inc. boosted its position in Entegris by 8.4% during the third quarter. Hallmark Capital Management Inc. now owns 2,333 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock valued at $294,000 after purchasing an additional 180 shares during the last quarter. 98.45% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

ENTG stock traded up $1.76 during mid-day trading on Monday, reaching $114.74. The company had a trading volume of 1,586,904 shares, compared to its average volume of 1,380,681. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.55, a current ratio of 3.47 and a quick ratio of 2.21. The firm has a 50 day moving average of $128.12 and a 200 day moving average of $133.71. Entegris has a 12 month low of $101.16 and a 12 month high of $158.00. The company has a market capitalization of $15.59 billion, a PE ratio of 38.30 and a beta of 1.11.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, February 23rd. Shareholders of record on Wednesday, February 2nd were issued a $0.10 dividend. This represents a $0.40 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 0.35%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Tuesday, February 1st. This is an increase from Entegris’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.08. Entegris’s dividend payout ratio is 13.33%.

Entegris Company Profile (Get Rating)

Entegris, Inc develops, manufactures, and supplies microcontamination control products, specialty chemicals, and advanced materials handling solutions in North America, Taiwan, China, South Korea, Japan, Europe, and Southeast Asia. It operates in three segments: Specialty Chemicals and Engineered Materials (SCEM); Microcontamination Control (MC); and Advanced Materials Handling (AMH).

Featured Articles

Get a free copy of the Zacks research report on Entegris (ENTG)

For more information about research offerings from Zacks Investment Research, visit Zacks.com

Receive News & Ratings for Entegris Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Entegris and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.