Ensign Energy Services Inc. Expected to Post FY2022 Earnings of ($0.53) Per Share (TSE:ESI)

Ensign Energy Services Inc. (TSE:ESI – Get Rating) – Research analysts at Raymond James decreased their FY2022 EPS estimates for shares of Ensign Energy Services in a research note issued on Tuesday, April 5th. Raymond James analyst A. Bradford now anticipates that the company will earn ($0.53) per share for the year, down from their previous estimate of ($0.45). Raymond James currently has a “Outperform” rating and a $5.25 target price on the stock. Raymond James also issued estimates for Ensign Energy Services’ FY2023 earnings at $0.04 EPS.

Get Ensign Energy Services alerts:

Ensign Energy Services (TSE:ESI – Get Rating) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Friday, March 4th. The company reported C($0.18) EPS for the quarter, missing the Zacks’ consensus estimate of C($0.17) by C($0.01). The company had revenue of C$296.17 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of C$300.65 million.

Other analysts have also issued reports about the company. BMO Capital Markets raised their price objective on Ensign Energy Services from C$3.50 to C$3.75 in a research note on Monday, March 14th. Stifel Firstegy raised Ensign Energy Services from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research note on Sunday, March 27th. TD Securities raised Ensign Energy Services from a “hold” rating to a “speculative buy” rating and raised their price objective for the company from C$2.50 to C$3.75 in a research note on Monday, March 7th. ATB Capital raised their price objective on Ensign Energy Services from C$4.75 to C$5.50 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research note on Wednesday, March 2nd. Finally, CIBC raised their price objective on Ensign Energy Services from C$2.75 to C$3.25 in a research note on Thursday, March 3rd. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and five have issued a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the company has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of C$3.79.

TSE:ESI opened at C$3.78 on Thursday. The stock’s 50-day simple moving average is C$2.82 and its 200 day simple moving average is C$2.19. The firm has a market capitalization of C$612.24 million and a PE ratio of -3.85. The company has a quick ratio of 1.30, a current ratio of 1.56 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 122.21. Ensign Energy Services has a twelve month low of C$1.00 and a twelve month high of C$4.04.

In related news, Senior Officer Michael Gray sold 15,016 shares of Ensign Energy Services stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, February 8th. The stock was sold at an average price of C$2.24, for a total value of C$33,635.84. Following the transaction, the insider now directly owns 6,439 shares of the company’s stock, valued at C$14,423.36. Also, Senior Officer Robert Harold Geddes acquired 13,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, March 18th. The stock was bought at an average cost of C$2.98 per share, for a total transaction of C$38,740.00. Following the completion of the purchase, the insider now owns 1,268,806 shares of the company’s stock, valued at C$3,781,041.88.

About Ensign Energy Services (Get Rating)

Ensign Energy Services Inc, together with its subsidiaries, provides oilfield services to the crude oil and natural gas industries in Canada, the United States, and internationally. The company offers shallow, intermediate, and deep well drilling, as well as specialized drilling services, including horizontal, underbalanced, horizontal re-entry, and slant drilling for steam assisted gravity drainage applications; and equipment and other services.

Read More

Receive News & Ratings for Ensign Energy Services Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Ensign Energy Services and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.