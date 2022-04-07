ENI (E) – Analysts’ Recent Ratings Changes

A number of research firms have changed their ratings and price targets for ENI (NYSE: E):

3/31/2022 – ENI is now covered by analysts at StockNews.com. They set a “strong-buy” rating on the stock.

3/23/2022 – ENI was downgraded by analysts at Morgan Stanley from an “overweight” rating to an “equal weight” rating.

3/23/2022 – ENI had its price target raised by analysts at Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft from €14.70 ($16.15) to €14.90 ($16.37). They now have a “buy” rating on the stock.

3/21/2022 – ENI was upgraded by analysts at HSBC Holdings plc from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating.

3/2/2022 – ENI was upgraded by analysts at AlphaValue to a “reduce” rating.

2/21/2022 – ENI was upgraded by analysts at StockNews.com from a “buy” rating to a “strong-buy” rating.

2/17/2022 – ENI is now covered by analysts at JPMorgan Chase & Co.. They set an “overweight” rating on the stock.

NYSE:E opened at $29.05 on Thursday. The company has a market capitalization of $52.37 billion, a PE ratio of 7.41, a P/E/G ratio of 0.54 and a beta of 0.93. The company has a 50 day simple moving average of $29.80 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $28.66. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.53, a quick ratio of 1.19 and a current ratio of 1.33. Eni S.p.A. has a fifty-two week low of $21.91 and a fifty-two week high of $32.56.

Get Eni SpA alerts:

ENI (NYSE:E – Get Rating) last issued its earnings results on Friday, February 18th. The oil and gas exploration company reported $1.33 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.30 by $0.03. ENI had a return on equity of 11.23% and a net margin of 7.81%. The company had revenue of $30.97 billion for the quarter. Research analysts predict that Eni S.p.A. will post 5.34 EPS for the current year.

The business also recently announced a semi-annual dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, June 8th. Shareholders of record on Tuesday, May 24th will be issued a dividend of $0.9356 per share. This represents a yield of 3.8%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Monday, May 23rd. This is a positive change from ENI’s previous semi-annual dividend of $0.72. ENI’s payout ratio is presently 36.22%.

A number of large investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. Rockefeller Capital Management L.P. raised its holdings in shares of ENI by 157.0% during the fourth quarter. Rockefeller Capital Management L.P. now owns 920 shares of the oil and gas exploration company’s stock valued at $25,000 after acquiring an additional 562 shares in the last quarter. Standard Family Office LLC bought a new position in ENI in the fourth quarter worth $27,000. Fieldpoint Private Securities LLC increased its holdings in shares of ENI by 94.7% during the fourth quarter. Fieldpoint Private Securities LLC now owns 1,100 shares of the oil and gas exploration company’s stock valued at $30,000 after acquiring an additional 535 shares in the last quarter. Whittier Trust Co. of Nevada Inc. increased its holdings in shares of ENI by 59.9% during the fourth quarter. Whittier Trust Co. of Nevada Inc. now owns 1,303 shares of the oil and gas exploration company’s stock valued at $36,000 after acquiring an additional 488 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Lindbrook Capital LLC increased its holdings in shares of ENI by 18.9% during the fourth quarter. Lindbrook Capital LLC now owns 2,508 shares of the oil and gas exploration company’s stock valued at $69,000 after acquiring an additional 398 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 1.20% of the company’s stock.

Eni S.p.A. engages in the exploration, development, and production of crude oil and natural gas. It operates through Exploration & Production; Global Gas & LNG Portfolio; Refining & Marketing and Chemicals; Eni gas e luce, Power & Renewables; and Corporate and Other activities segments.

Featured Stories

Receive News & Ratings for Eni SpA Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Eni SpA and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.