Energy Fuels (NYSEAMERICAN:UUUU) Stock Price Up 6.9%

Energy Fuels Inc. (NYSEAMERICAN:UUUU – Get Rating) (TSE:EFR) shares rose 6.9% during trading on Thursday . The company traded as high as $9.64 and last traded at $9.55. Approximately 222,570 shares changed hands during mid-day trading, a decline of 95% from the average daily volume of 4,444,712 shares. The stock had previously closed at $8.93.

A number of analysts have recently weighed in on UUUU shares. HC Wainwright reaffirmed a “buy” rating and set a $9.75 price objective (up previously from $8.50) on shares of Energy Fuels in a research report on Thursday, March 17th. Zacks Investment Research downgraded shares of Energy Fuels from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research note on Tuesday, March 22nd. Finally, TheStreet upgraded shares of Energy Fuels from a “d+” rating to a “c-” rating in a research note on Thursday, December 9th.

Get Energy Fuels alerts:

The stock has a market capitalization of $1.47 billion, a PE ratio of 446.50 and a beta of 1.42.

Energy Fuels ( NYSEAMERICAN:UUUU Get Rating ) (TSE:EFR) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, March 15th. The basic materials company reported ($0.02) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of ($0.01) by ($0.01). Energy Fuels had a negative return on equity of 14.55% and a net margin of 48.40%. On average, research analysts anticipate that Energy Fuels Inc. will post -0.17 earnings per share for the current year.

In related news, Director Dennis Lyle Higgs sold 4,500 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, March 17th. The shares were sold at an average price of $11.95, for a total transaction of $53,775.00. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this link. Insiders own 1.96% of the company’s stock.

Several large investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in UUUU. Mirae Asset Global Investments Co. Ltd. lifted its holdings in shares of Energy Fuels by 26.8% in the fourth quarter. Mirae Asset Global Investments Co. Ltd. now owns 6,618,753 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $50,617,000 after acquiring an additional 1,398,838 shares during the last quarter. Exchange Traded Concepts LLC lifted its holdings in shares of Energy Fuels by 30.7% in the fourth quarter. Exchange Traded Concepts LLC now owns 4,849,751 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $37,004,000 after acquiring an additional 1,138,356 shares during the last quarter. BRITISH COLUMBIA INVESTMENT MANAGEMENT Corp bought a new position in shares of Energy Fuels in the fourth quarter worth about $7,026,000. Toronto Dominion Bank lifted its holdings in shares of Energy Fuels by 4,004.2% in the fourth quarter. Toronto Dominion Bank now owns 788,740 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $6,023,000 after acquiring an additional 769,522 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Marshall Wace LLP bought a new position in Energy Fuels in the 3rd quarter valued at approximately $4,158,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 32.18% of the company’s stock.

About Energy Fuels (NYSEAMERICAN:UUUU)

Energy Fuels Inc, together with its subsidiaries, engages in the extraction, recovery, exploration, and sale of conventional and in situ uranium recovery in the United States. The company owns and operates the Nichols Ranch project, the Jane Dough property, and the Hank project located in Wyoming; and the Alta Mesa project located in Texas, as well as White Mesa Mill in Utah.

Recommended Stories

Receive News & Ratings for Energy Fuels Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Energy Fuels and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.